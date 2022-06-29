ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Be on the lookout: Bear spotted wandering through Fox Crossing park

By Dan Plutchak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX CROSSING — A black bear was spotted by residents Monday afternoon in the village of Fox Crossing near Menasha, but police were never able to track it down. The bear was photographed near Susan Ave, as well as in O’hauser Park, according to the Fox Crossing...

