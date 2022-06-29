ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Theatre’s haunted history takes center stage in upcoming show with master storyteller

By Dillon Ancheta
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the heart of Honolulu, a ghost light cuts through the darkness of an empty Hawaii Theatre. Some theatre junkies say it’s a symbol of good luck. Other say it’s a way to appease the spirits that are rumored to linger once the curtain comes down, and the...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
honolulumagazine.com

June 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: How Come Two Korean Food Trucks Stay Side by Side in Waikele?. Leave it to Lee Tonouchi to come up with a different way of looking at things. When Frolic’s Pidgin writer saw two Korean food trucks next to each other at Waikele Premium Outlets, he determined immediately that whoever came second was “unz,” or unreal, especially since the small lot doesn’t hold all that many trucks. Over several years both trucks became regular stops for Lee and his family—time enough to watch a simple but unique story evolve, and to draw a completely different conclusion.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect 4th of July Weekend in Honolulu: June 29–July 5

It’s a blast of a weekend with fireworks happening across O‘ahu. Get an early start to the Fourth of July festivities on Friday, July 1, by checking out to the free weekly fireworks at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The show starts at 8 p.m., so be sure to arrive early to secure a prime viewing spot on the beach. It’s a perfect evening to catch both the sunset and fireworks. On Saturday, July 2, the Independence Day Celebration at Schofield Barracks on Weyand Field blasts off from 2 to 9 p.m. It’s typically reserved for Department of Defense card holders and guests but is open to the public this year. On July 4, Kailua Beach will host a Fourth of July fireworks show at 8 p.m. On the North Shore, a Fourth of July Festival, Fireworks and Vintage Car Show takes place at Hale‘iwa Beach Park from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. while the Hukilau Marketplace in Lā‘ie will hold fireworks, free games, food, live music and more from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Best bakeries in Honolulu

This will mean scattered windward and mauka showers here and there thru the day both today and tomorrow. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area may produce a slight uptick in trade showers later Saturday and thru most of Sunday, but the winds will still be breezy; which means if it does rain, it will not be heavy. A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.A breezy trade wind weather pattern holds across the island chain through Friday as high pressure is stays northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Most Haunted#Center Stage#Storyteller#Performing#Musical Theater#Hawaii Theatre
honolulumagazine.com

My 9 Favorite Bakeries in Honolulu

There has never been a better time to be a carb lover in Honolulu, where new pop-up bakeries join decades-old institutions, where pastry boxes now reveal mango sticky rice danishes and Parisian flans, along with our longtime staples of anpan and Spanish rolls. Here are my current favorite bakeries in Honolulu:
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Margaret Keane, ‘big eyes’ artist with Hawaii ties, dies

HPD holds public ceremony to swear in new Honolulu Police Chief Arthur 'Joe' Logan. He's HPD's 3rd-chief in the last five years and the hope is for both long-term stability and renewed public trust in the department. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. At last check, the suspect, who has a...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Sports: Max Holloway expects Hawaii fans to pack Vegas fight

Connor Johnson from Honolulu and Lily Meola from Maui showcase their talents on national stage. Our political analyst Colin Moore says the Supreme Court's decision on abortion should drive more voters to the polls this year. Sunrise Sports: XFL tryouts, Jerry Rice & '06 Leahi girls. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Human remains believed to be ancestral bones found along Nimitz Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Human remains were found by some fishermen along Oahu’s South Shore. Chris Ota and his friends were fishing along Nimitz Beach three weeks ago when one of them spotted the remains while setting up. “Some of the pieces led us to believe that it was human,”...
HONOLULU, HI
globalcirculate.com

Popular Hawaii eatery to close after 16 years amid inflation

After 16 years, Dean’s Drive Inn — a popular local restaurant in Hawaii — is closing. Located in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu and described as “the epitome of casual gourmet,” the eatery’s last day is set for July 10. Restaurant owners said...
KANEOHE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Leading Wāhine: Elisia Flores Runs a Company While Serving on Multiple Boards

There’s no shortage of incredible women in Hawai‘i—wāhine who work tirelessly on behalf of others, blaze trails for women and lead by example, even when that means standing up against deeply rooted injustices. Meet 15 who inspire and push Honolulu forward in everything from arts to government and restaurants to sports. Here’s Elisia Flores, 37, CEO, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy