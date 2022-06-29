JSU's Ashley Robinson receives NACDA Athletic Director of the Year Award

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Three teenagers have been sentenced to prison for a 2021 carjacking at a Ridgeland apartment complex. The victim said he was sitting in his car on the morning of June 14, 2021, when he was approached by two of the teenagers, later identified as Demyrin Williams and Jakobe Young. At the time, Young was two days shy of his 15th birthday. The two teens threatened to kill the victim and demanded his 2017 Honda Civic, according to a news release from the Madison and Rankin County District Attorney's Office.

RIDGELAND, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO