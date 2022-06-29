JSU's Ashley Robinson receives NACDA Athletic Director of the Year Award

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — One man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with shots fired at police in Brookhaven. Mississippi Highway Patrol says a state trooper attempted to stop a 2020 Toyota Camry for speeding on the northbound side of Interstate 55 in Lincoln County. The vehicle refused to stop, continuing north on I-55 until a state trooper successfully deployed spike strips. The car continued into the city of Brookhaven until the driver, Kentrell Brumfield, 34, of Farmerville, Louisiana, lost control and crashed into a raised concrete curb.
