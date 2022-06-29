ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some apartment seekers in Wichita experiencing a waiting list

By Craig Andres
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you’re looking for an apartment in a specific price range in Wichita, there may be a wait.

KSN’s newest meteorologist Lucy Doll just moved to the ICT.

“At the moment, I am in a hotel,” explained Doll. “There were tons of options from what it seemed, but then when I started calling places, a lot of places were already full and had waitlists.”

Doll said other apartments in a different price range did not have a waitlist.

She also knows people who have been on a waitlist, and they are number 70, 80 or even 95 in line to get into the place they want.

Some apartment managers say apartments under $700 a month generally have plenty of spots available, but if you want amenities, it can be a challenge or very pricey.

Alpacas, goats, oh my! Kansas farm open for visitors

“Maybe this is too pricey for you. I have other places to recommend,” said Kat Rose, apartment manager with Case & Associates. “People are not desperate to offer you enticements to rent, and there are other places you can go where you can find, I would say, instantaneous housing.”

Rose says her managing team does a good job finding apartments for people. But analysts say it’s not just apartments in the $700 to $1,200 a month range with a waiting list.

“For people wanting to rent a single-family home in that range, there’s definitely a waitlist,” said Amanda Rempe with Keller Williams Hometown Partners. “Then over that $1,200, we are seeing a long time to get them rented. And then under $700, those are just really not having any turnover.”

Rose says there really are apartments to be found, but in that medium price point, there may be a wait.

“The marketplace just fluctuates based on what people are renting,” said Rose. “Do your homework.”

Same advice from Doll.

“Get started looking early,” said Doll.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

KSN News

