Representative Tim Butler wins Republican primary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Incumbent Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) won his primary against attorney Kent Gray for the 95th district.

Butler has served in the Illinois House since March 2015. This year, he was the original sponsor of the MICRO Act, a law giving microchip suppliers economic incentives if they create jobs in Illinois.

A former trustee of Lincoln Land Community College, Gray was endorsed by Darren Bailey. He also sued Butler for defamatory texts his campaign allegedly sent out detailing Gray being behind in child support payments.

The 95th District includes parts of Sangamon, Christian and Macon County.

No Democrats filed to run in the primary for Illinois’s 95th district, but party officials can nominate someone to run in the November election.

