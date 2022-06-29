ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Representative Tim Butler wins Republican primary

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bi9op_0gP9O5ri00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Incumbent Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) won his primary against attorney Kent Gray for the 95th district.

Butler has served in the Illinois House since March 2015. This year, he was the original sponsor of the MICRO Act, a law giving microchip suppliers economic incentives if they create jobs in Illinois.

A former trustee of Lincoln Land Community College, Gray was endorsed by Darren Bailey. He also sued Butler for defamatory texts his campaign allegedly sent out detailing Gray being behind in child support payments.

The 95th District includes parts of Sangamon, Christian and Macon County.

No Democrats filed to run in the primary for Illinois’s 95th district, but party officials can nominate someone to run in the November election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Congressman Rodney Davis concedes 15th District race

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Congressman Rodney Davis has conceded to Congresswoman Mary Miller. Davis released the following statement: I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight. This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District. It’s been the honor of a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

LaHood wins republican nomination for 16th District

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were four republican candidates looking for a seat in the 16th District. The candidates– Darin LaHood, JoAnne Guillemette, Walt Peters and Michael Rebresh were competing for Adam Kinzinger’s old seat. LaHood ended up with the nomination.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Giannoulias wins Democratic nomination for Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) —Alexi Giannoulias has defeated his primary opponents Anna Valencia and David Moore to win the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State.  Giannoulias previously served as the Illinois treasurer from 2006 to 2011. He lost the U.S. Senate race to Republican Mark Kirk in 2010. He received the endorsement of the Cook County […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
WCIA

One arrested in McDonald’s drive-through fight

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in Charleston earlier this month after a fight broke out in the drive-through of a McDonald’s following a minor vehicle collision. The incident happened at the McDonald’s at 12 West Lincoln Avenue on June 19. Officers said that after the collision, one of the drivers – Lamont […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Man arrested for selling stolen property

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police recently arrested a man after they discovered he was selling stolen property property. Officers said that a burglary took place last week in the 400 block of A Street and the victim discovered their items were being sold online days later. Investigators posed as buyers and confirmed that the […]
WCIA

Two dead in overnight Decatur shootings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have died after a pair of shootings in Decatur early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened at 2:03 a.m. in an apartment building at 333 East Center Street. Officers arrived at that location for a report of multiple shots being fired and found two people had been shot. One […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Butler
Person
Darren Bailey
WCIA

Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe to be released on parole July 15

MARSHALL, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of […]
WCIA

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Two arrested after traffic stop reveals guns, marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a traffic stop revealed they were in possession of two guns and suspected marijuana. Officers pulled over Baryon Whitley, 21 of East St. Louis, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Belleville near Second and Oak Streets just before midnight on Monday. During that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republican Primary#Incumbent#Sangamon#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

County Coroner identifies homicide victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. The victim was 19-year-old, Jamarius Williams. He was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, which was shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Officials said that an autopsy indicated that Williams died from a […]
WCIA

Coroner confirms death of 26-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed a man’s death that occurred late Thursday night. Officials say that the 26-year-old male arrived at the emergency room after sustaining what appeared to be sharp force injury wounds. He was announced dead shortly after his arrival at 11:19 p.m. This death is being investigated […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Taylorville man sentenced for meth delivery

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man will spend eight years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to delivering methamphetamine. Chism Haworth, 41, was arrested after he sold meth to an undercover Taylorville Police officer. He was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, normally punishable by three to seven years in prison. However, Haworth’s prison […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man ticketed in I-70 crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from New Mexico was issued two tickets on Wednesday after his car crashed on Interstate 70. The crash happened at 7 a.m. near milepost 100 in Effingham County. State Troopers said that 20-year-old Ezekiel Thompkins of Las Vegas, New Mexico was driving westbound when, for unknown reasons, his […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WCIA

Champaign Police make arrest in deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a teenager dead and three others hurt. Champaign Police officers joined members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force on Thursday in arresting Quentin Hymon for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Hymon, a 20-year-old […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man killed in I-72 crash identified

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an Arthur man who died in a crash. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 20-year-old Lucas Otto was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene of the crash. The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. An autopsy performed Thursday […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in Decatur drug raid

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department raided a house near Hunt Street and Foster Avenue. Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team and Decatur Police’s Street Crimes Unit carried out a warranted search that had been approved as part of […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy