Taylorville, IL

Taylorville man sentenced for meth delivery

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man will spend eight years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to delivering methamphetamine.

Chism Haworth, 41, was arrested after he sold meth to an undercover Taylorville Police officer. He was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, normally punishable by three to seven years in prison. However, Haworth’s prison term was extended because he has a prior conviction.

Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl thanked the Taylorville Police department for their “proactive policing and approach to the drug problem here in our community.”

