The Hawaii Theatre's haunted history comes to life at Lopaka Kapanui's latest show

It’s a blast of a weekend with fireworks happening across O‘ahu. Get an early start to the Fourth of July festivities on Friday, July 1, by checking out to the free weekly fireworks at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The show starts at 8 p.m., so be sure to arrive early to secure a prime viewing spot on the beach. It’s a perfect evening to catch both the sunset and fireworks. On Saturday, July 2, the Independence Day Celebration at Schofield Barracks on Weyand Field blasts off from 2 to 9 p.m. It’s typically reserved for Department of Defense card holders and guests but is open to the public this year. On July 4, Kailua Beach will host a Fourth of July fireworks show at 8 p.m. On the North Shore, a Fourth of July Festival, Fireworks and Vintage Car Show takes place at Hale‘iwa Beach Park from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. while the Hukilau Marketplace in Lā‘ie will hold fireworks, free games, food, live music and more from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO