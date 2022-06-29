ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A novel HRAS c.466C>T p.(Phe156Leu) variant in two patients with attenuated features of Costello syndrome

By Suzanna Lindsey-Temple
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Costello syndrome (CS) is caused by heterozygous HRAS germline mutations. Most patients share the HRAS variant p.Gly12Ser that is associated with a typical, homogeneous phenotype. Rarer pathogenic HRAS variants (e.g., p.Thr56Ile) were identified in individuals with attenuated CS phenotypes. The obvious phenotypical variability...

www.nature.com

Comments / 2

Related
Nature.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in exhaled breath from non-hospitalized COVID-19-infected individuals

The diagnosis of COVID-19 is based on detection of SARS-CoV-2 in oro-/nasopharyngel swabs, but due to discomfort and minor risk during the swab procedure, detection of SARS-CoV-2 has been investigated in other biological matrixes. In this proof-of-concept study, individuals with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection performed a daily air sample for five days. Air samples were obtained through a non-invasive electrostatic air sampler. Detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA was determined with qRT-PCR. The association of positive samples with different exposures was evaluated through mixed-effect models. We obtained 665 air samples from 111 included participants with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Overall, 52 individuals (46.8%) had at least one positive air sample, and 129 (19.4%) air samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2. Participants with symptoms or a symptom duration"‰â‰¤"‰four days had significantly higher odds of having a positive air sample. Cycle threshold values were significantly lower in samples obtained"‰â‰¤"‰4Â days from symptom onset. Neither variant of SARS-CoV-2 nor method of air sampling were associated with a positive air sample. We demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 is detectable in human breath by electrostatic air sampling with the highest detection rate closest to symptom onset. We suggest further evaluation of the air sampling technique to increase sensitivity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Importance score of SARS-CoV-2 genome predicts the death risk of COVID-19

The death risk of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 seems strikingly decreased due to extensive vaccination and attenuated pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 variants [1,2,3], however, we still face big challenges in monitoring the long term trend and warning the death risk of COVID-19 because the epidemiological situation is continuously evolving as the pandemic has entered the third year [4]. We previously presented efficient algorithms [5, 6] to quantify the importance score of both coding RNA molecules (mRNAs) and noncoding RNA molecules (long noncoding RNAs and microRNAs) based on sequences. Given that SARS-CoV-2 is a single-stranded positive-sense RNA virus, here we used the GIC (Gene Importance Calculator) algorithm to compute the importance score (GIC score) of 1,019,300 SARS-CoV-2 complete genome RNA sequences collected between December 2019 and now (May 2022) from the NCBI SARS-CoV-2 database (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sars-cov-2/). The GIC algorithm was trained with a logistic regression model based on nucleotide triplet features and secondary structure info derived from RNA sequences to evaluate the importance of RNAs. Subsequently, to quantify the death risk of COVID-19, we obtained the reported counts of cases and deaths from WHO Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard (https://covid19.who.int/info). And then we estimated the monthly death risk by calculating the death-to-case ratio for every month. For exploring the association between genome RNA sequences of SARS-CoV-2 strains and their death risk, we calculated the correlation of GIC score of virus RNA sequences and death risk of COVID-19 with Spearman's correlation analysis. Interestingly, we found that the monthly death risk of COVID-19 is highly related with the importance score of the genome RNA sequences of SARS-CoV-2 strains (Fig. 1). Moreover, February 2021 shows to be an inflection point for their relation. Before February 2021, the death risk of COVID-19 has highly negative correlation with the GIC score (Rho"‰="‰âˆ’0.86, p-value = 8.20Eâˆ’5; the left part of the dotted line in Fig. 1a), whereas their relation clearly turns into positive correlation (Rho = 0.75, p-value = 1.18Eâˆ’3; the right part of the dotted line in Fig. 1a) and the death risk decreased obviously after February 2021. Strikingly, we revealed that it is just before February 2021 the number of countries beginning with the first vaccine increased sharply (44 countries on December, 2020 and 34 countries on January, 2021) according to the WHO data (Fig. 1b), suggesting that vaccination generated a great effect on both the genome and the severity of the virus. Meanwhile, the number of types of SARS-CoV-2 lineages and sublineages significantly decreased after the prevalence of vaccination, that is, since January 2021 (Fig. 1c), while virus still could evolve into new variants and produce further threat to public health, like Omicron variant (BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, and BA.4). The above findings suggest that the virus would produce serious effects on health again once current vaccines fail to protect against new variants in the future. Finally, we developed an online tool CoVIS (https://www.cuilab.cn/cov2) for timely calculating GIC score and thus monitoring the tendency of death risk of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sudden onset hepatitis in children

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The recent increase in unexplained acute hepatitis in children in 2022 has focused attention on acute paediatric liver disease. We discuss emerging evidence and leading causal hypotheses in context with potential long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for young children. As of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Paediatric and adult patients from New Caledonia Island admitted to the ICU for community-acquired Panton-Valentine leucocidin-producing Staphylococcus aureus infections

Severe infections involving Panton-Valentine leukocidin-producing Staphylococcus aureus (PVL"‰+"‰Sa) are increasing. This monocentre, retrospective descriptive cohort assessed clinical characteristics and outcome of paediatric and adult patients admitted for community-acquired PVL"‰+"‰Sa infections to the unique intensive care unit (ICU) on New Caledonia Island. Overall, 72 patients (including 23 children) admitted for acute respiratory failure (42%), sepsis/septic shock (21%), and/or postoperative care (32%) were analysed. Most patients had pulmonary (64%), skin/soft tissue (SSTI) (54%) and/or osteoarticular (38%) infections. Multifocal infections (â‰¥"‰2 sites) and bacteraemia were reported in 65% and 76% of the patients, respectively. Methicillin-resistant S. aureus isolates were reported in 61% of adult cases versus 30% in children (p"‰<"‰0.05). Mechanical ventilation, vasoactive support and source control were administered in 53%, 43% and 58% of the patients, respectively. All paediatric patients received adequate empirical antibiotic therapy versus 30/49 adults (p"‰<"‰0.001). Adequate documented therapy was obtained"‰â‰¤"‰72Â h in 70/72 (97%) patients. Death was only reported in adults (n"‰="‰10 (14%)), mainly during pulmonary infection (22%), SSTIs (21%) and bacteraemia (24%)). In summary, in ICU patients from New Caledonia Island the clinical presentation of severe community-acquired PVL"‰+"‰Sa infections seems different from Western European observations with high rates of multifocal infections and methicillin-resistant strains.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Res#Reproduction
Nature.com

Liver preserved ex situ for 3 days transplanted into patient

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. For the first time, a group in Switzerland have transplanted a liver that had been preserved for several days using ex situ normothermic machine perfusion into a patient. The liver, which had been rejected for clinical use by all centres, was successfully transplanted on the fourth day of perfusion and exhibited normal function post-transplantation. The patient returned to normal activities within 2 months and after 1-year follow-up there were no signs of liver damage.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Ocular disease in active chronic lymphocytic leukaemia: a candidate for glaucoma screening?

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is the commonest adult leukaemia in Western countries. In the UK, it accounts for 1% of all cancer cases with an incidence of 7.1 per 100,00, an increase of one tenth over the past decade [1]. However, the true prevalence of ocular involvement is unknown, particularly in 'active' CLL - disease requiring treatment or active monitoring. Whilst investigating local endophthalmitis cases, we noted that CLL patients appeared to have a high prevalence of glaucoma. Laboratory research indicates that CLL lymphocytes may interact with trabecular meshwork cells, giving rise to a type of open angle glaucoma (OAG)Â [2], but this has not been confirmed clinically. Given the importance of early glaucoma diagnosis, we decided to evaluate whether targeted screening may be beneficial.
CANCER
Nature.com

Frequent aneuploidy in primary human T cells after CRISPR"“Cas9 cleavage

Multiple clinical trials of allogeneic T cell therapy use site-specific nucleases to disrupt T cell receptor (TCR) and other genes1,2,3,4,5,6. In this study, using single-cell RNA sequencing, we investigated genome editing outcomes in primary human T cells transfected with CRISPR"“Cas9 and guide RNAs targeting genes for TCR chains and programmed cell death protein 1. Four days after transfection, we found a loss of chromosome 14, harboring the TCRÎ± locus, in up to 9% of the cells and a chromosome 14 gain in up to 1.4% of the cells. Chromosome 7, harboring the TCRÎ² locus, was truncated in 9.9% of the cells. Aberrations were validated using fluorescence in situ hybridization and digital droplet PCR. Aneuploidy was associated with reduced proliferation, induced p53 activation and cell death. However, at 11"‰days after transfection, 0.9% of T cells still had a chromosome 14 loss. Aneuploidy and chromosomal truncations are, thus, frequent outcomes of CRISPR"“Cas9 cleavage that should be monitored and minimized in clinical protocols.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physicists spellbound by deepening mystery of muon particle’s magnetism

Theoretical predictions move closer to experimental results, but questions remain about possible gaps in the standard model of particle physics. You have full access to this article via your institution. The muon’s mysteries continue to leave physicists spellbound. Last year, an experiment suggested that the elementary particle had inexplicably strong...
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Sydney
UPI News

Brain changes during menopause may increase risk of Alzheimer's

Women are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than men, and a new study shows that certain brain changes known to increase this risk may accrue during menopause. Women who have gone through menopause have more white matter hyperintensities in their brains than premenopausal women or men of the same age, researchers found. These are tiny lesions seen on brain scans that are linked to an increased risk of cerebral small vessel diseases, including stroke, Alzheimer's disease and problems with thinking and memory.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Cough hypersensitivity and chronic cough

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 45 (2022) Cite this article. Chronic cough is globally prevalent across all age groups. This disorder is challenging to treat because many pulmonary and extrapulmonary conditions can present with chronic cough, and cough can also be present without any identifiable underlying cause or be refractory to therapies that improve associated conditions. Most patients with chronic cough have cough hypersensitivity, which is characterized by increased neural responsivity to a range of stimuli that affect the airways and lungs, and other tissues innervated by common nerve supplies. Cough hypersensitivity presents as excessive coughing often in response to relatively innocuous stimuli, causing significant psychophysical morbidity and affecting patients' quality of life. Understanding of the mechanisms that contribute to cough hypersensitivity and excessive coughing in different patient populations and across the lifespan is advancing and has contributed to the development of new therapies for chronic cough in adults. Owing to differences in the pathology, the organs involved and individual patient factors, treatment of chronic cough is progressing towards a personalized approach, and, in the future, novel ways to endotype patients with cough may prove valuable in management.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Crowd flow forecasting via agent-based simulations with sequential latent parameter estimation from aggregate observation

Unlike conventional crowd simulations for what-if analysis, agent-based crowd simulations for real-time applications are an emerging research topic and an important tool for better crowd managements in smart cities. Recent studies have attempted to incorporate the real-time crowd observations into crowd simulations for real-time crowd forecasting and management; however, crowd flow forecasting considering individual-level microscopic interactions, especially for large crowds, is still challenging. Here, we present a method that incorporates crowd observation data to forecast a large crowd flow, including thousands of individuals, using a microscopic agent-based model. By sequentially estimating both the crowd state and the latent parameter behind the crowd flows from the aggregate crowd density observation with the particle filter algorithm, the present method estimates and forecasts the large crowd flow using agent-based simulations that incorporate observation data. Numerical experiments, including a realistic evacuation scenario with 5000 individuals, demonstrated that the present method could successfully provide reasonable crowd flow forecasting for different crowd scenarios, even with limited information on crowd movements. These results support the feasibility of real-time crowd flow forecasting and subsequent crowd management, even for large but microscopic crowd problems.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Health risk assessment of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in individuals living near restaurants: a cross-sectional study in Shiraz, Iran

In the original version of this Article, Mohammadreza Samaei was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to mrsamaei@sums.ac.ir. Department of Environmental Health Engineering, School of Health, Student Research Committee, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Shiraz, Iran. Research Center for Health Sciences, Department...
HEALTH
Nature.com

How DDT lingers, and why we help others: Books in brief

Andrew Robinson reviews five of the week’s best science picks. Andrew Robinson’s many books include Lost Languages: The Enigma of the World’s Undeciphered Scripts and Einstein on the Run: How Britain Saved the World’s Greatest Scientist. He is based in London. You have full access to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Outcome of human umbilical cord blood stem cell transplantation (CBT) for acute myeloid leukemia in patients achieving first complete remission after one versus two induction courses: a study from the Acute Leukemia Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)

We compared transplantation outcomes of adult patients with AML that underwent cord blood transplantation (CBT) in CR1 following 1 versus 2 induction courses. Study included 325 patients, 243 (75%) with 1 and 82 (25%) with 2 induction courses. Engraftment was lower for patients achieving CR1 after 1 vs. 2 induction courses: 91% vs. 99% (p"‰="‰0.02). Incidence of acute GVHD was similar, 38% and 36% (p"‰="‰0.81), as was 2-year chronic GVHD at 23.4% and 27.5%, respectively (p"‰="‰0.65). Two-year non-relapse mortality (NRM), relapse incidence (RI), leukemia-free survival (LFS), overall survival (OS) and GVHD-free, relapse-free survival (GRFS) were not statistically different between patients achieving CR1 with 1 vs. 2 induction courses with 23% vs. 24% (p"‰="‰0.87), 25% vs. 30% (p"‰="‰0.4), 52% vs. 46% (p"‰="‰0.3), 59% vs. 50% (p"‰="‰0.2), and 44% vs. 41% (p"‰="‰0.66), respectively. Results were confirmed by multivariable analysis, NRM (hazard ratio (HR)"‰="‰1.1; 95% CI, 0.6"“1.8, p"‰="‰0.7), RI (HR"‰="‰1.4; 95% CI, 0.9"“2.3, p"‰="‰0.1), LFS (HR"‰="‰1.3; 95% CI, 0.9"“1.8, p"‰="‰0.2), OS (HR"‰="‰1.3; 95% CI, 0.9"“1.9, p"‰="‰0.1), and GRFS (HR"‰="‰1.1; 95% CI, 0.8"“1.5, p"‰="‰0.5). Overall, outcomes of AML patients undergoing CBT in CR1 achieved after 1 or 2 induction courses are similar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Black Death unravelled

The Black Death, caused by Yersinia pestis, was the deadliest pandemic in recorded history. The origins of its first outbreak have been the subject of a long-standing debate among scholars, becoming one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in the history of medicine. Now SpyrouÂ et al. offer a new spatiotemporal perspective on the origins of the massive variant divergence event that initiated the expansion of this pandemic across Eurasia and North Africa more than 600 years ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Postoperative recovery patterns following discectomy surgery in patients with lumbar radiculopathy

This retrospective study of prospectively collected data aimed to identify unique pain and disability trajectories in patients following lumbar discectomy surgery. Patients of this study population presented chiefly with lumbar radiculopathy and underwent discectomy surgery from thirteen sites enrolled in the CSORN registry. Outcome variables of interest included numeric rating scales for leg/back pain and modified Oswestry disability index scores at baseline, 3, 12, and 24Â months post-operatively. Latent class growth analysis was used to identify distinct courses in each outcome. Data from 524 patients revealed three unique trajectories for leg pain (excellent"‰="‰18.4%, good"‰="‰55.4%, poor"‰="‰26.3%), disability (excellent"‰="‰59.7%, fair"‰="‰35.6%, poor"‰="‰4.7%) and back pain (excellent"‰="‰13.0%, good"‰="‰56.4%, poor"‰="‰30.6%). Construct validity was supported by statistically significant differences in the proportions of patients attaining the criteria for minimal important change (MIC; 30%) or clinical success in disability (50% or Oswestry score â‰¤"‰22) (p"‰<"‰0.001). The variable proportions of patients belonging to poor outcome trajectories shows a disconnect between improved disability and persistence of pain. It will be beneficial to incorporate this information into the realm of patient expectation setting in concert with future findings of potential factors predictive of subgroup membership.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correlations between percent body fat measured by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry and anthropometric measurements in Thai persons with chronic traumatic spinal cord injury

To determine and compare the correlations of percent body fat (%BF) evaluated by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) and anthropometric measurements including body mass index (BMI), skinfold thickness, waist circumference, hip circumference, and waist to hip ratio in Thai persons with chronic traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). Setting. An SCI-specialized rehabilitation...
HEALTH
Nature.com

LIN28B inhibition sensitizes cells to p53-restoring PPI therapy through unleashed translational suppression

P53 is the most highly mutated tumor suppressor across multiple types of human cancers. The level and function of p53 are fine-tuned through multifaced mechanisms in which the protein"“protein interaction between p53 and MDM2 is considered as a major circuit. Recent studies suggest therapeutic strategy attempts to restore p53 function by small molecule inhibitors targeting p53"“MDM2 interaction can be a promising direction in treating cancers with wild-type or functional p53. Currently, clinical tests of the p53"“MDM2 protein"“protein interaction inhibitors (PPIs) are underway. However, it remains elusive about the biomarkers that may predict the therapeutic responses to those inhibitors. Here we report that RNA-binding protein LIN28B directly regulates p53 through binding to the 5"²Î„ untranslated region of p53 mRNA and blocks its translation by competing with a translation enhancer protein, ribosomal protein L26 (RPL26). This regulatory mechanism of LIN28B does not involve let-7 maturation or the canonical protein turnover pathway of p53. Furthermore, we show that inhibition of LIN28B unleashes the translational suppression of p53 through RPL26, and leads to enhanced sensitivities of cancer cells to inhibitors of p53"“MDM2 interaction. Together, we demonstrate a competitive regulatory mechanism of p53 by LIN28B, which has important implications in developing biomarkers to the therapies aiming to reinstate p53 function.
CANCER
Nature.com

AKT inhibition associated with improved OS

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. A primary analysis of the randomized, placebo-controlled, phase II FAKTION trial indicated that addition of the AKT inhibitor capivasertib to fulvestrant improves progression-free survival (PFS) in post-menopausal women with advanced-stage, aromatase inhibitor-resistant ER+HER2âˆ’ breast cancer. New data from this trial clarify the benefit of capivasertib in this setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy