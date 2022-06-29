ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Abortion rights top of mind at candidate town hall in Fishers

 3 days ago
FISHERS, Ind — About 100 voters turned out at a Fishers library Tuesday night to hear from candidates for state and federal office in the upcoming election. If the forum was any indication of the issues voters will be thinking about when they head to the polls in November, you can...

Street Glide
3d ago

Maybe and just maybe the Black Obgyn who relishes and wears her race and RACISM on her sleeve should just move to another state where her liberal concepts are at play ! Am so sick of hearing about Racism from the minority population and politicians….

readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
Southside Times

Building Greenwood the right way

Margaret McGovern came to Greenwood when there were only around 30,000 to 40,000 people. “It was still just known as a small town and things weren’t moving very quickly at that time,” she mentioned. She had always had an interest in politics and her husband, Phil, was captain in the JAG (Judge Advocate General) core before moving to Indiana. “When we got to Indiana, I started becoming interested in small-town government. I attended some council meetings and met Jeanette Surina, who had decided it was time for Greenwood to start moving forward,” McGovern remembered. Surina became the mayor and McGovern was elected for city council. “I remember her theme while running for mayor was to put Greenwood on the map. She was a great cheerleader for the town,” said McGovern.
GREENWOOD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Second National Cemetery Opens at Crown Hill

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The VA has dedicated a second national cemetery in Indianapolis. A section of Crown Hill Cemetery has been set aside since the Civil War as a national cemetery for America’s veterans. That section reached its capacity of 2,000 graves in 1959. Now an expansion reserved for cremated remains will begin accepting the ashes of more than 3,400 veterans. Eventually, the new columbarium north of the main cemetery grounds will have room for 10 times that many.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

US flags fly at 'Field of Honor' at Indianapolis Regional Airport

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — There are more than 500 American flags now on display at the Indianapolis Regional Airport. The "Field of Honor" is an annual display presented by the Exchange Clubs of Hancock County and Lawrence. It pays respect to first responders, veterans, military personnel and essential workers. It's a way to say thank you for their service.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Drivers making budget cuts as Indiana raises its gas tax yet again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
wyrz.org

Brownsburg and Avon Community Schools Among Recipients of Indiana Department of Education Career Pathways Grants

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 97 schools and community partners with more than $57 million in Explore, Engage and Experience (3E) grant funding. The grant will aid Indiana’s schools and local partners as they work to strengthen, expand and create effective career pathways throughout students’ K-12 learning.
BROWNSBURG, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Witham Health Services Named Number One Healthiest Employer

CNO Financial of Carmel, Witham Health Services of Lebanon, Max Service Group of Indianapolis and MJ Insurance of Carmel were named the 2021 Healthiest Employers® of Indiana at an event hosted by First Person Advisors, NFP and Springbuk, and sponsored by Paylocity and SIHO Insurance Services. The four companies...
LEBANON, IN
