Man sentenced after throwing feces at one deputy, attacking another with cane at VB jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 3 years and 6 months behind bars after incidents in which he attacked deputies at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. The sheriff’s office says he threw feces at a deputy in one incident.

According to the Office of the Virginia Beach’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Cori Jermaine Fields pleaded guilty Monday to several charges, including malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

In a stipulation of facts sent to 10 On Your Side, officials say the first incident occurred on March 17, 2021, when one deputy was conducting rounds inside the correctional center.

As the deputy approached Fields’ cell, Fields reached through the feed slot and threw fecal matter on the deputy. The feces hit the deputy on the face and all over his uniform.

Approximately two months later in July 2021, while still an inmate at the correctional center, Fields struck a separate deputy in the head with a cane. The force of the strike was so hard that it broke the cane into two pieces.

The deputy received 18 stitches to the head.

After the attack, Fields stated that he was upset because he had not received an apple.

