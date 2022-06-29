ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

All 4 Utah Congressmen win Republican primaries

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGFT4_0gP9K9XS00

SALT LAKE CITY — The Associated Press has called all four races for Utah's current members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The AP declared Rep. John Curtis' victory in Utah's 3rd Congressional District at 8:35 p.m. He faced challenger Christopher Herrod.

Results so far: (Not final)

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote
JOHN CURTIS REPUBLICAN 72.72% 57956
CHRISTOPHER NILES HERROD REPUBLICAN 27.28% 21736

Rep. Blake Moore was declared the winner in Utah's 1st Congressional District shortly thereafter, defeating Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon.

Results so far: (Not final)

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote
BLAKE D. MOORE REPUBLICAN 59.58% 47694
ANDREW BADGER REPUBLICAN 25.95% 20770
TINA CANNON REPUBLICAN 14.47% 11583

Then just a few minutes later, the AP called the 2nd District race for Rep. Chris Stewart, who faced Erin Rider.

Results so far: (Not final)

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote
CHRIS STEWART REPUBLICAN 72.36% 58669
ERIN RIDER REPUBLICAN 27.64% 22413

Finally, the AP declared Rep. Burgess Owens as the victor in District 4 in the race against Jake Hunsaker at 8:48 p.m.

Results so far: (Not final)

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote
BURGESS OWENS REPUBLICAN 60.36% 36238
JAKE HUNSAKER REPUBLICAN 39.64% 23799

Sen. Mike Lee also won his primary .

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: County election officials report initial vote counts

The four sitting Republican Congressmen will run against their challengers from other political parties in the general election on Nov. 8.

In District 1, Moore will face Democrat Rick Jones.

In District 2, Stewart will face:

  • Nicholas Mitchell (Democratic Party)
  • Cassie Easley (Constitution Party)
  • Jay McFarland (United Utah Party)

In District 3, Curtis will face:

  • Glenn J. Wright (Democratic Party)
  • Daniel Clyde Cummings (Constitution Party)
  • Aaron Heineman (Independent American Party of Utah)
  • Michael Stoddard (Libertarian Party)

In District 4, Owens will face:

  • Democrat Darlene McDonald (Democratic Party)
  • January Walker (United Utah Party)
  • Jonathan Peterson (Independent) (Write-in)

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates to this breaking news story.

Comments / 9

ginger ampadro
3d ago

And Owens and Lee need to be voted out in November they're doing nothing for Utah

Reply(4)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burgess Owens
Person
Blake Moore
thecentersquare.com

Lee holds off Republican challenge

(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen Mike Lee held off two Republican challengers to advance to the Nov. 8 general election, according to unofficial results from VoteUtah. Lee received 62.2% of the vote. Challenger Becky Edwards received 29.9%, and Ally Isom received 8.22%. No Democrats qualified for the race, but...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Republicans#Congressmen#The Associated Press#Popular Vote#Badger#Tina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Fox News

Republican gubernatorial candidate in Maryland knocks Democratic group for meddling in state’s GOP primary

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz is criticizing the Democratic Governors Association for promoting her top rival, whom she calls a "fringe" and "unelectable" candidate, in next month’s GOP primary in Maryland. Schulz is taking aim at the DGA, the top organization helping Democratic candidates in gubernatorial races, for spending...
MARYLAND STATE
deseret.com

This county in Utah is one of the healthiest in America

Morgan County, Utah, is the fourth healthiest community in America, according to the most recent annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings are compiled using scores from 10 categories of community health identified by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics. U.S. News aggregated and weighted 89 metrics to come up with the score for each category, grading each county from zero to 100.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
CNBC

LinkedIn co-founder Hoffman hopes to get more Democrats elected to Congress this fall by beating some in the primaries

Reid Hoffman's six-figure donation to Mainstream Democrats PAC and his other contributions so far are just the beginning in this cycle for the longtime political donor. Hoffman has already contributed well over $4 million to his preferred political causes, including $1.45 million to the House Majority PAC, a super PAC backing Democrats running for House seats.
ELECTIONS
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy