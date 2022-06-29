All 4 Utah Congressmen win Republican primaries

SALT LAKE CITY — The Associated Press has called all four races for Utah's current members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The AP declared Rep. John Curtis' victory in Utah's 3rd Congressional District at 8:35 p.m. He faced challenger Christopher Herrod.

Results so far: (Not final)

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote JOHN CURTIS REPUBLICAN 72.72% 57956 CHRISTOPHER NILES HERROD REPUBLICAN 27.28% 21736

Rep. Blake Moore was declared the winner in Utah's 1st Congressional District shortly thereafter, defeating Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon.

Results so far: (Not final)



Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote BLAKE D. MOORE REPUBLICAN 59.58% 47694 ANDREW BADGER REPUBLICAN 25.95% 20770 TINA CANNON REPUBLICAN 14.47% 11583

Then just a few minutes later, the AP called the 2nd District race for Rep. Chris Stewart, who faced Erin Rider.

Results so far: (Not final)

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote CHRIS STEWART REPUBLICAN 72.36% 58669 ERIN RIDER REPUBLICAN 27.64% 22413

Finally, the AP declared Rep. Burgess Owens as the victor in District 4 in the race against Jake Hunsaker at 8:48 p.m.

Results so far: (Not final)



Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote BURGESS OWENS REPUBLICAN 60.36% 36238 JAKE HUNSAKER REPUBLICAN 39.64% 23799

Sen. Mike Lee also won his primary .

The four sitting Republican Congressmen will run against their challengers from other political parties in the general election on Nov. 8.

In District 1, Moore will face Democrat Rick Jones.

In District 2, Stewart will face:



Nicholas Mitchell (Democratic Party)

Cassie Easley (Constitution Party)

Jay McFarland (United Utah Party)

In District 3, Curtis will face:



Glenn J. Wright (Democratic Party)

Daniel Clyde Cummings (Constitution Party)

Aaron Heineman (Independent American Party of Utah)

Michael Stoddard (Libertarian Party)

In District 4, Owens will face:



Democrat Darlene McDonald (Democratic Party)

January Walker (United Utah Party)

Jonathan Peterson (Independent) (Write-in)

