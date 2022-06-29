Polanco, Twins win 6-0, split doubleheader with Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jorge Polanco drove in three runs in his first game back from the injured list and rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings as the Minnesota Twins earned a day-night doubleheader split with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
Amed Rosario's clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win in the opener, snapping the Guardians' five-game losing streak.
Polanco came off an IL stint for lower back tightness and cracked a two-run homer off rookie Konnor Pilkington as the Twins restored their lead in the AL Central to three games over the Guardians.
Winder didn't allow a run in six innings. Byron Buxton and José Miranda homered in the second game for Minnesota.
