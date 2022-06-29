Severe Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garfield, southeastern Valley and northwestern McCone Counties through 630 PM MDT At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Fort Peck, or 23 miles southeast of Glasgow, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Garfield, southeastern Valley and northwestern McCone Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO