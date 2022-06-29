ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons acquire Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, draft picks from Knicks

By Will Burchfield
Trader Troy doesn't rest.

A week after making waves in the draft, Troy Weaver and the Pistons have swung a trade with the Knicks that will bring Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, two second-round picks and cash to Detroit, according to Adrian Wojnarowski .

The deal amounts to a salary dump for the Knicks, who are preparing to make a run at Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. For the Pistons, it addresses the need for leadership on a young team, including a backcourt vet in Burks who can help mentor Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Noel, meanwhile, can be a resource for rookie and fellow big man Jalen Duren. The sixth overall pick in 2013 played for the Thunder when Weaver was the team's assistant GM. He averaged 3.4 points and 5.6 boards in 25 games last season.

Burks will also help fill the Pistons' need for outside shooting; he's shot over 40 percent from three over the last three seasons. He averaged 11.7 points and 3.0 assists last season.

Per Wojnarowski, "Detroit is eager to utilize Noel and Burks next season."

The second-rounders for the Pistons will come from the Knicks in 2023 and the Heat in 2024. Detroit will also get $6 million from New York to help offset the $19 million owed to Burks and Noel next season. Both players have club options for 2023-24, so the Pistons aren't on the hook for more than a year.

With the moves, Weaver and the Pistons still have about $20 million in cap space entering free agency, which begins Thursday.

