COLUMBUS, Ohio — Going to the pump has become one of the most expensive things on Molly Meek’s to-do list. Forty to fifty dollars used to fill Molly Meek’s gas tank, but now that barely gets her to half a tank. In June of 2020, a gallon of gas averaged $2.27, according to AAA. That price jumped a little less than a dollar in 2021, averaging $3.15. In June, gas reached over $5.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO