Swimming Safely this Summer: Foss Swim School

By Guest Contributor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Mom cares about keeping your family safe in the water, so we partnered with Foss Swim School to bring you this sponsored post!. Spending time playing and swimming in the water is a cherished summer tradition, and for good reason: it’s fun! Unfortunately, we all know that swimming comes...

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: 40 Years In, Hank's Cheesecakes Still Keeps It Sweet

Anthony Favazza knew that taking over as iconic an institution as Hank's Cheesecakes (1063 Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-781-0300) in the middle of a pandemic would have its challenges. However, even a lifetime of working in the food business did not prepare him for dealing with the most existential threat to a cheesecake operation: a global cream cheese shortage.
St. Louis American

Guys With the Fries serves comfort food, Kool-Aid

St. Louis has a new fully loaded French fry spot, Guys With The Fries, recently opened in the Kingshighway West neighborhood located at 1330 Aubert Ave. Co-owners Akia Kemp and Rory Owens bring “the backyard boogie” with every meal. “It’s just something the city needs, it’s our neighborhood,”...
advantagenews.com

‘Giving to others’ comes full circle

Alphonso and Natascha Harried have traveled a path the past few years few can imagine as Alphonso has struggled to surmount numerous health issues. In the face of sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have maintained hope and optimism and recently reached a major milestone when Alphonso successfully received a kidney transplant.
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis’ Washington Avenue Welcomes a New Event Venue Ideal for Large Weddings

Washington Avenue in St. Louis will welcome another wonderful wedding venue this fall: The Hawthorn. “The Hawthorn will provide a unique and versatile space for a multitude of different event types,” says Shelby Huggins, events director for The Hawthorn. “The space is so versatile. Not only can it be a blank canvas to fit any bride’s style, but it also has enough character to stand alone and look amazing.”
tncontentexchange.com

Food trucks, whiskey, volleyball: Frankie Martin's Garden opens in Cottleville

The number of dining options in Cottleville is increasing substantially. What kind of options and exactly how many depends on the day of the week and the time of day. The food-truck park and entertainment venue Frankie Martin’s Garden debuts July 1 at 5372 St. Charles Street along Highway N. The venue is open daily with lunch and dinner service from a rotating roster of more than two dozen food trucks.
St. Louis American

Homegrown sound for St. Louis City SC

St. Louis City SC has picked local rapper Mvstermind to select music by local musicians that the club will play at matches and events. The team announced last week that as the soccer club’s director of musical experience, Mvstermind will curate the music from fan suggestions during the club’s inaugural season. Fans will use an online form to select the local artists and songs they’d like to hear played at games.
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Provel cheese

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Provel cheese is unique to St. Louis. It’s gooey, melty and completely different from other cheeses out there. The St. Louis staple got its start back in the 1950s. when a local grocery store got together with a Wisconsin dairy company to make a specific cheese for pizza. It was meant for a thin crust pizza and was a light product.
advantagenews.com

Food is the star at this hidden gem

I took a trip to a hidden gem on the western edge of Madison County for my latest meal. This place is only open for breakfast and lunch Wednesday-Sunday so it might be tricky for some to get there, but trust me, it’s worth the trip. It is popular,...
5 On Your Side

Companion Baking to close a cafe location

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Companion Baking announced Tuesday it will close its Maryland Heights cafe location following service Friday, after which founder and owner Josh Allen and his team will renovate the space to support the bakery's manufacturing business. The space, located at 2331 Schuetz Road, is owned by...
1070 KHMO-AM

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Restaurants In St Charles MO | Must-Try St Charles Restaurants

Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
