Coroner: Man dead after being struck by car in Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified the man killed as 71-year-old Joseph Varmecky. He was hit by a car on the 500 block of Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lees said the autopsy revealed Varmecky died of blunt force trauma. He was struck from behind while walking along the road by a 2003 Hummer.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash Tuesday evening that closed a roadway in Johnstown.

The crash occurred at the 500 block of Hershberger Road at 9:31 p.m. where a person was hit by a vehicle, according to Cambria County 911. All lanes were reportedly closed between Goucher Street and Elim Street.

The Upper Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Department said the road will be closed for an unknown amount of time and asked residents to avoid the area.

Crash reported on Harshberger Road in Johnstown on 6-28-22.

The Southmont Fire Department and Conemaugh Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) also responded to the crash. Further details surrounding the crash remain unknown at this time.

