Video Games

void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium 2

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - How To Start The DLC

Some games make you work hard for their DLC, sometimes making you progress hours in the main game before granting you access. Others let you in right from the start. Luckily for fans of Cuphead, the long awaited Delicious Last Course DLC is an example of the latter. Here's how to reach the new bosses and adventure within minutes of starting a new save file.
Gamespot

Outriders: Worldslayer Review - Pleasantly Altered

Every time I return to Outriders, I'm reminded of how intense and fast-paced its core gameplay is. You play a superpowered killing machine who can create small-scale earthquakes, set enemies on fire, or teleport behind troops hiding in cover and tear them apart with your mind. Worldslayer, the game's first major story expansion, mostly just offers more opportunities to use ridiculous powers and guns to blast more enemies. Though it adds more story, the really meaningful changes are of a smaller scale, adding more loot to chase and endgame content that improves the game overall. It's not the most thrilling of expansions, but it does leave Outriders in a better place, with more to do and more reasons to tectonically shift enemies into oblivion over the long term.
Gamespot

Parasite Pack

Gamespot

The Sims 4's Newest Expansion Adds "Promposals," Thrift Shopping, Boba, And All Kinds Of Teenage Shenanigans

While The Sims 4's most recent DLC pack offered players a more supernatural experience, its upcoming expansion is a return to the series' more normal content as well as the most tumultuous part of a young sim's life: high school. The Sims 4: High School Years hits PC, Mac, and consoles on July 28 and adds thrift shopping, milk tea shops, extracurricular activities, an overhaul to the series' in-game social media, plenty of new actions and character creation options, and the location of Copperdale High School.
Gamespot

Why Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Worth Getting Excited About

It's been a long 10-year wait for Dragon's Dogma fans. Capcom's idiosyncratic open-world RPG hit Xbox 360 and PS3 in the spring of 2012, and would eventually get a re-release-meets-expansion in the form of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Ten years later, we're finally getting a sequel, as Dragon's Dogma 2 was recently announced. Dragon's Dogma devotees are over the moon, but it might not be as apparent to gamers who didn't discover the game why exactly we're all freaking out.
Gamespot

3 Free Games Are Available At The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot

How To Start The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the massive expansion adding more story, monsters, and gear to the base game, is now available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The new expansion includes a new locale, new story quests, and a bunch of monsters from throughout the Monster Hunter series. Sunbreak takes place after the base game of Monster Hunter Rise so there are a few prerequisites to start the DLC.
Gamespot

What Made Modern Warfare 2019 So Good

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 by Infinity Ward was a big departure from classic Call of Duty Games. It had a gritty campaign dealing with the impact of modern conflicts at home, introduced large open maps, added weight and heft to its gunplay, and mastered features like Gunsmith, where players built and saved detailed weapon blueprints. MW 2019 had a sandbox-style Ground War mode and also fast competitive modes like Gunfight. The first year of MW 2019 was extremely well planned as a live service game, with the free-to-play battle-royale Warzone launching and hosting memorable events such as The Haunting of Verdansk, a series of mysteries that led up to a rocket launch and even included zombies.
Gamespot

Where Is Xur Today? (July 1-5) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur is back in the Solar System in Destiny 2, with a few things you're going to want to pick up--like a near-god roll Falling Guillotine, an Insurmountable Skullfort that should be pretty great under Arc 3.0, and some decent rolls on Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale for PvP. Here's where you can find Xur and what he's selling.
Gamespot

Latest Apex Patch Fixes Loba, But Breaks Legend Abilities

Respawn Entertainment released a massive update for Apex Legends this week, but it appears the patch may have caused more problems than it solved. The patch--which was released with no patch notes beyond a vague mention of "stability improvements"--appears to have fixed the issues with Loba's tactical, which had been broken for nearly 50 days. The latest update was likely also intended to address the input lag issue that had been plaguing Xbox players since the 13.1 patch was released last week.
Gamespot

Doom Is Now Playable At A McDonald's Order Kiosk

In the latest example of how Doom is playable on almost any form of technology, one enterprising individual has managed to get the classic FPS running on a Mcdonald's kiosk. Whoever was responsible for loading the 1993 game onto the screen wasn't revealed, but the official Doom Twitter account noticed their work.
Gamespot

Steam Deck Specs Tweaked, But Valve Says It Doesn't Impact Performance

Valve recently updated the specs for the Steam Deck, noting that models could ship with either a PCIe Gen 3 x4 or PCIe Gen 3 x2 variant of the 256 GB and 512 GB NVMe SSDs. This change was first noticed by German hardware site HardwareLuxx. The “x4 or x2” refers to the number of PCI lanes the SSD has access to. More lanes equals more bandwidth. So the change means that some units of the Steam Deck have half the bandwidth as compared to others. There is also no way of knowing what kind of unit you will receive upon ordering a new device, at least as of this writing.
Gamespot

Get A Gaming Keyboard, Headset, And Mouse For $33

It can be very expensive to gear up to play PC games, not just because of the PC itself, but also accessories like keyboards, mice, and headsets. Fortunately, Amazon currently has a deal on an Orzly kit that includes all of those things, plus pads to put them on, for just $33.
