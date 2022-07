Bethesda has dropped a new trailer for Redfall, the Arkane Austin-developed game where players are trapped on an island that's under siege from an army of vampires and their cultists. The gameplay footage is brief, but you can catch a glimpse of several island areas teeming with supernatural threats, gadgets that weaponize UV light, and the four characters who wield unique skills in Redfall's world.

