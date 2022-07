In the 15 years since Adam Dailey began boating on Lake Mead, the shoreline has receded hundreds of meters, the result of more than two decades of punishing drought that is drying out the western United States. Climatologists say two decades of drought is not unheard of in the western United States, but combined with human-caused global warming, it is transforming the region.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO