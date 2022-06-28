ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

John Kane wins State House District 11 in Oklahoma primary election, ousting Stearman

By Daisy Creager, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311Evt_0gP9GkUS00

State House District 11 voters chose Republican John Kane on Tuesday with 55.89%, ousting incumbent Republican Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

A cattle rancher and Bartlesville native, Kane celebrated the win in a watch party hosted at Cooper and Mill Brewing Company, 200 Dewey Ave, addressing a large crowd.

“Everyone in this room has had a part in this,” Kane said. “You live in a town your whole life … you build friendships, you work in the community with so many other people and to have this happen, for so many people to come out and support me in a race like this.”

Stearman was first elected to the position in 2020, when she defeated Democrat Emilie Tindle in the House district's first general election since 2004.

Stearman could not be reached for comment about the election.

In an interview with the EE, Kane said he is proud of his campaign.

“I'm delighted, I’m thrilled,” Kane said. “I’m looking forward to going to work for the district.”

Kane campaigned on Christian values, promoting his involvement with Bartlesville’s Grace Community Church and citing his faith for informing his pro-life values. His campaign also focused on the importance of education and opposition to “Biden’s open border policy.”

A cattle rancher and former banker, Kane received his undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University. He has five kids with wife Barbra Kane.

Throughout her tenure, Stearman has been a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates. She supported legislation protecting gun rights and restricting abortion access.

In the state’s gubernatorial primaries, Republicans chose incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic voters chose Joy Hofmeister, the state superintendent for public education.

Bartlesville resident Luke Holland, former chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, lost the republican primary for Inhofe’s position to Markwayne Mullin.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: John Kane wins State House District 11 in Oklahoma primary election, ousting Stearman

