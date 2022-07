Rudy Giuliani was attacked. Or at least that's his story — a story that is quickly unravelling, even in the eyes of MAGA-world's most vocal supporters.The former New York mayor and one-time lawyer to Donald Trump made a shocking claim over the weekend when he said he was assaulted in a pharmacy. While campaigning for his son's gubernatorial bid in New York, Mr Guiliani stopped into a ShopRite in Staten Island to use the restroom. While he was there, a man walked out and slapped him on the back. Mr Giuliani claimed that the slap "felt like a shot...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO