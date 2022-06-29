ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Phoenix to Glory: Morrissey and Mericle reunited on the soccer field

By Kyle Malzhan
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZduFD_0gP9F8GQ00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Glory has brought a new twist to soccer in Titletown and it has given players the opportunity to reunite with some old teammates along the way.

Brianna Morrissey (2013-19) and Alyssa Mericle (2016-2020) played division one soccer together for three seasons at UW-Green Bay.

Ssu-Chia Cheng wins 2022 Island Resort Championship

“Just to be able to improve at that high level and compete and meet so many amazing players is just a really cool opportunity,” said Morrissey.

“It was pretty cool to be a part of a team like that. To travel and to compete, I was really lucky and I had a lot of fun,” Mericle said.

When one door closed, another opened. This time – they both had the chance to play pre-professional soccer with the Green Bay Glory. It was an opportunity they both couldn’t pass up. Getting back into the game of soccer was a point of emphasis, but getting another shot at competing on the same field as each other – just like old times – was a bonus.

“(Brianna) is honestly the best teammate. She’s just so selfless and she’s such a good leader. I just felt so comfortable playing in the back with her. She’s awesome,” Mericle expressed about Morrissey.

“Alyssa is a great player and a great person. Knowing that she has my back on the field every single time and I’d like to say vice versa as well. I think we play really well together, we connect really well together both on and off the field, and to be able to be back on the field together with the Glory has been an amazing opportunity,” said Morrissey.

Badgers star Johnny Davis drafted by the Washington Wizards, 10th overall

Not only do they gear up for the Glory on game days, but they are giving back to the youth when they aren’t in uniform. Morrissey is a youth soccer coach while Mericle is an elementary school teacher. Both players giving it all on the field and giving it all back while they teach their kids.

“I haven’t looked back. It’s something I enjoy doing to be able to around the game and give back my knowledge of the game to the youth players. To watch them grow, help them become better players, and see how inspired they are by the Glory or the college teams in the area – it’s pretty cool to be apart of and to see their progress,” said Morrissey.

“It’s busy, but it’s worth it. I love playing the game and I love teaching so there’s long days, but honestly, I go to bed with a smile on my face because I love both of those things,” Mericle said.

The Green Bay Glory is all about keeping women in the game of soccer and mentoring players from various ages throughout experiences. Mericle and Morrissey have represented the Glory’s mission well since joining the team.

Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter

“To be able to see women post-college playing, staying in the game, enter their professional careers, start their days here, and bring that maturity and intensity to the game still is impressive to watch and enjoyable as leadership for the other players that are still in college,” said Glory head coach Linda Vance.

The Green Bay Glory end their season on a two-game homestand at Capital Credit Union Park. They will host the Minnesota Aurora FC on July 7 at 6:00 p.m. and July 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Reports: Bucks re-sign three, add one in free agency

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – When the opening bell of NBA free agency sounded at 5 p.m. CT Thursday, the Bucks were ready to make their moves. The front office took an aggressive approach to retaining the roster and building around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, re-signing three players and adding a sharp-shooting wing to the fold. […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Former Green Bay Gamblers head coach to lead Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT, Mich. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Gamblers Head Coach/GM Derek Lalonde will be the next coach for the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Detroit Red Wings. Lalonde, a 49-year-old from Brasher Falls, New York, coached the Gamblers from 2011 to 2014. After taking over in 2011, he led the Gamblers to a championship with a […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers president and CEO announces retirement in 2025

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers will see a new president and CEO in 2025. Current president and CEO Mark Murphy announced in his monthly newsletter that he will be retiring on July 13, 2025, when he turns 70. Murphy said in response to a fan’s question that as part of the Packers’ board […]
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Appleton, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
WFRV Local 5

Local fastpitch legend honored in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local fastpitch softball legend threw out the first pitch on Friday at Haney Park in the City of Kewaunee to commemorate his legacy. Reiny Hlinak grew up playing fastpitch softball in the sixties when the league began in Kewaunee, he was unofficially the man in charge of taking care of […]
KEWAUNEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Report: Bucks PF Bobby Portis declines player option

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the Bucks’ key role players will hit free agency, but Milwaukee may still have a chance to re-sign him. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks forward Bobby Portis has informed the team he is declining his $4.56 million player option and entering unrestricted free agency when it opens Thursday […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten

(AP) – UCLA and Southern California are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in a seismic change that could lead to another major realignment of college sports. A person who has been briefed on the discussions between USC, UCLA and the Big Ten said the schools have taken steps to request […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFRV Local 5

Ssu-Chia Cheng wins 2022 Island Resort Championship

(WFRV) – Ssu-Chia Cheng walked out of Harris, Michigan with her second career victory winning the 2022 Island Resort Championship. It was a dominating performance from Cheng from start to finish. Her second round on Saturday set herself up for a victorious Sunday. Cheng didn’t bogey once on Saturday and finished with eight birdies as […]
HARRIS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morrissey
WFRV Local 5

Tickets for ‘Packers Family Night’ now on sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tickets for the yearly event that allows so many to experience Lambeau Field for the first time, go on sale today. The Green Bay Packers ‘Family Night’ will take place on August 5, marking the first Lambeau Field appearance for the 2022 Green Bay Packers. Tickets will be mobile-only and […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Blizzard pushing for the playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a season of highs and lows for the Green Bay Blizzard. Starting their season 0-4, it might’ve been easy to lose focus on their sight and write the season off – but the players on the roster stepped up in big ways to shift their focus back to […]
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Green Bay#Washington Wizards#The Green Bay Glory
WFRV Local 5

Island Resort Championship heating up entering Sunday

(WFRV) – The Island Resort Championship in Harris, Michigan is heating up heading into Championship Sunday. Lucy Li, who is the leader of the Epson Tour money list through 10 weeks of the season, charged up the leaderboard. The 19-year-old from the Bay Area fired a second round score off 66 to go into the […]
HARRIS, MI
WFRV Local 5

Milwaukee Bucks take NBA G Leaguer MarJon Beauchamp 24th overall

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WFRV) – With the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks have selected MarJon Beauchamp from the NBA G League. Beauchamp, a 6’6” shooting guard/small forward from Seattle, Washington averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in the Ignite Tour. Before joining Ignite, Beauchamp played 12 games […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers announce training camp dates open to the public

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Packers fan favorite is back for another year. Training camp. The Green Bay Packers have announced the dates of practices that are open to the public, marking the 77th training camp. As always, practice will take place at Ray Nitschke Field. Training camp will start on Wednesday, July 27 […]
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

De Pere native, professional golfer plays 100 holes in one day

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin’s PGA, professional golfer and De Pere native Mark Becker played 100 holes in a single day at Irish Waters Golf Club. Becker is one of over a dozen pro golfers from across the state participating in the 100 Holes for 100 Years campaign. […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Notre Dame girls claim silver ball for second straight year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Notre Dame girls soccer team finished as state runners-up for the second year in a row, falling 6-1 to New Berlin Eisenhower in the Division 3 state championship game. The Tritons finish the season at 17-3-8, wrapping up another run to the title game as FRCC co-champs as well as […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
956
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy