DC's Stargirl Season 3 Trailer Released by The CW

FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its cast members next season. In the fall, CBS viewers won't be getting Miguel Gomez's Special Agent Ivan Ortiz. Season 3's finale seemed to close the book on his tenure. His father came down with a medical ailment and he returned to Los Angeles to care for him in the show. A creative decision is all that we know about the situation at this time thanks to a Deadline report. But, this hasn't been the only high-profile shakeup with the series in recent years. This season saw Dylan McDermott step in as the lead after Julian McMahon decided to step away from the series. He'll be joined by the rest of the cast for Season 4. Fans can rest assured that familiar faces like Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Alexa Davalos will be in tow.

