Pelicans drop series opener to Charleston, 5-4
MYRTLE BEACH – The battle of the top two winningest teams in Minor League Baseball ended with a 5-4 Charleston RiverDogs victory over the Pelicans in Tuesday’s series opener. With the loss, the Pelicans dropped to a 48-22 overall record, and 1-3 in the second half.
The Birds had plenty of chances, but they left runners on second and third in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. Felix Stevens (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI) led the charge with a solo home run and RBI double in the game. Ezequiel Pagan (2-3, 2 RBI, BB) brought home two on a single in the first inning.
Charleston used 10 hits in the victory with Willy Vasquez (2-4, 2 RBI) bringing in two on a single in the opening frame. Carson Williams (1-5, 3B, RBI, R) added an RBI triple in the seventh to give the RiverDogs the lead.
Myrtle Beach and Charleston will meet for game two of the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0