Myrtle Beach, SC

Pelicans drop series opener to Charleston, 5-4

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH – The battle of the top two winningest teams in Minor League Baseball ended with a 5-4 Charleston RiverDogs victory over the Pelicans in Tuesday’s series opener. With the loss, the Pelicans dropped to a 48-22 overall record, and 1-3 in the second half.

The Birds had plenty of chances, but they left runners on second and third in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. Felix Stevens (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI) led the charge with a solo home run and RBI double in the game. Ezequiel Pagan (2-3, 2 RBI, BB) brought home two on a single in the first inning.

Charleston used 10 hits in the victory with Willy Vasquez (2-4, 2 RBI) bringing in two on a single in the opening frame. Carson Williams (1-5, 3B, RBI, R) added an RBI triple in the seventh to give the RiverDogs the lead.

Myrtle Beach and Charleston will meet for game two of the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

