ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Darin LaHood wins 16th Congressional District Republican primary

By Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VbyL_0gP9EBrZ00

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, on Tuesday easily captured the Republican nomination in the 16th Congressional District.

LaHood thanked his supporters and said he would provide a "strong conservative voice" in Congress.

“Illinois and America are at a crossroads," LaHood said in a statement. "The November election is the most consequential of my lifetime as President Biden, Governor Pritzker, and Democrats in Illinois and Congress put our country on a path of decline. As we move past the primary, it is critical the Republicans in Illinois and across the country come together to support our candidates this fall.”

Four Republican candidates campaigned to succeed U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger in the newly drawn 16th Congressional District.

The new district stretches from the Wisconsin border south to Bloomington, circling around cities such as Rockford to include Roscoe, Rockton and South Beloit and south down to parts of Peoria and the Bloomington area.

Rockford primary election results: Find all the primary results here

LaHood, 53, is the incumbent from District 18 but now resides in the redrawn 16th District. A former prosecutor from Peoria, LaHood was elected to a third term November 2020.

His opponents included JoAnne Guillemette, a lawyer from Rockford, Walt Peters, 74,  a retired engineer from Rockford, and Amazon Logistics owner Michael Rebresh, 48, of Minooka.

With 49% of the total estimated votes counted, LaHood had amassed more than 65% according to unofficial election totals and was declared the winner by The Associated Press. Peters was at nearly 14%, Guillemette nearly 13% and Rebresh had about 8% of the total votes.

Kinzinger was one of 10 House GOP members that voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. He announced in October 2021 he would not seek re-election. He's finishing a sixth term in Congress.

11th District

In a crowded race, Catalina Lauf of Woodstock captured the Republican party nomination for the U.S. House 11th District in Illinois. The district stretches from the Naperville and Aurora area to Belvidere and then east to include much of McHenry County.

Lauf defeated Jerry Evans, of Warrenville, Andrea Heeg, of Geneva, Susan Hathaway-Altman, of Geneva, Cassandra Tanner Miller, of Elgin, and Mark Joseph Carroll, of North Aurora.

Lauf had captured 31% of the vote to Evans' 23%, according to unofficial election results with 95% of the estimated total votes counted.

The winner will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, a physicist, who has represented the 11th District since 2013. The Democrat, who ran in the primary unopposed, serves on the House Financial Services Committee and on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Jeff Kolkey: (815) 987-1374; jkolkey@rrstar.com ; @jeffkolkey

Editor's note : A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that U.S. Rep. Bill Foster was first elected to Congress in 2013. In fact, he previously represented the 14th District from 2008 to 2011. He has represented the 11th District since 2013.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Darin LaHood wins 16th Congressional District Republican primary

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Progressive Congresswoman Under Ethics Cloud Loses Seat

House progressives were dealt a defeat on Tuesday as Rep. Sean Casten defeated Rep. Marie Newman in their member-versus-member matchup in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District’s Democratic primary. Newman, a one-term freshman who came into office after successfully primarying former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D), one of the few anti-abortion...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Sen. Bailey wins GOP primary for governor: 'We did it, and we're going to do it again'

(The Center Square) – Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday, setting up a showdown with incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November. With 67% of precincts reporting, Bailey held 57% of the vote. His closest challengers, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan (16%) and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin (15%) were more than 30 points behind.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roscoe, IL
City
Peoria, IL
City
Rockton, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Bloomington, IL
City
South Beloit, IL
City
Belvidere, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Warrenville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Bloomington, IL
Government
City
Rockford, IL
City
Naperville, IL
Daily Mail

Voters in seven states take to the polls for primaries: A pro-abortion Republican, Trump endorsements, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appear on ballots tonight

Voters in seven states are taking to the polls Tuesday in races that will test Trump-backed candidates, a pro-abortion Republican and the popularity of New York's new Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade will add a new element to Tuesday's races, playing out across New York,...
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Rep. Sean Casten beats Rep. Marie Newman in Illinois Democratic House primary

Rep. Sean Casten beat Rep. Marie Newman Tuesday in Illinois's only faceoff between two House Democratic incumbents in a primary election. The bitter battle for the suburban Chicago 6th Congressional District nomination saw the candidates fighting for their political lives, trading barbs, and dragging their opponent through the mud on everything from ethics complaints to their positions on abortion following Friday's Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Pritzker, Bailey discuss businesses, Trump's involvement, comments made about Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The governor's race is set as Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey will face each other for the November election. Looming large over this battle is former President Donald Trump, who recently endorsed state Sen. Bailey in the primary.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov sat down with Gov. Pritzker, and our Tim McNicholas talked to Bailey nominee about the Trump factor.    DK: Are you concerned that there might be a shift in attitudes and that his endorsement might actually fuel or light a fire under the Republican?JB: I think it's the Republican party that's moving further to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Evans
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Darin Lahood
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
E! News

Congressman Sean Casten’s Daughter Gwen Dead at 17

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten is mourning the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, who died earlier this week. "This morning, Congressman Casten's beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away," the congressman's office confirmed on Twitter June 13. "The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time."
ILLINOIS STATE
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy