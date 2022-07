Gun Violence Awareness Month may be drawing to a close but Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (B.R.A.G.) Northwest is holding a Peace BBQ on July 16 at 193rd Street between Jerome Avenue and Morris Avenue. (No time was provided but we will try to find out.) All are welcome. Any questions, please text (646) 937-3754. B.R.A.G. is a group of violence interrupters who work with young people, community residents and organizations, and the public to promote new community norms and safer streets, where violence is not accepted.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO