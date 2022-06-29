4 juvenile Boston boys charged with assault for South Station attack

Adam Neufell, the drummer of local band Young Other, sustained a broken nose and a concussion in the attack.

Adam Neufell, 20, was beaten to unconsciousness outside South Station in Boston on June 23. Instagram

Boston police charged four teen boys from Boston with delinquent assault and battery and larceny in connection with an attack that resulted in a 20-year-old musician being beaten to unconsciousness outside South Station.

In an email to Boston.com Tuesday, Officer Kim Tavares said that the teens, who allegedly beat up Adam Neufell of local band Young Other, include a 15-year-old boy from Allston, a 16-year-old boy from Allston, and two 16-year-old boys from South Boston.

The teens will be summoned to Boston Juvenile Court to face the charges.

The attack took place at almost midnight on June 23. Neufell’s attackers were caught on video by a person driving by who later shared it online.

The video shows one attacker fleeing the scene by getting into an SUV on the side of the road, before the camera turns to show three men attacking Neufell while his girlfriend, Celia Joseph, tries to force them away.

The video ends with the three other men running away from the scene and getting into the SUV while Joseph tries to capture them in a video or picture with her phone. Neufell can be seen on the ground unconscious behind Joseph.

Neufell was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the attack, but is suffering from a broken nose, extensive bruising, lacerations, and a concussion.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Young Other announced that they have had to cancel a number of shows in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Buffalo, New York, due to the severity of Neufell’s concussion.

“We plan on rescheduling these dates at a later time when Adam is in full health and recovered from last week’s attack in Boston,” the band wrote.

“Thank you all for the heartwarming amount of love, support, and patience with us as we work through this heartbreaking experience side by side with Adam’s healthcare professionals.”