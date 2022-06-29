ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital in Los Angeles

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 3 days ago
Travis Barker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 28.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was shown being taken on a stretcher into an ambulance with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 42, by his side. Barker reportedly went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas prior to being transferred to Cedars-Sinai to treat an undisclosed medical condition.

Barker’s medical emergency is unclear, but the artist did leave a cryptic tweet earlier in the day on June 28 that read “God save me.” It’s unknown whether the tweet is related to the artist’s current condition.

Shortly after her father was taken to the hospital, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, asked followers to “please send your prayers” in an Instagram Story.

In 2018, Barker was hospitalized to treat blood clots found in each arm, in addition to clots he suffered from a staph infection and cellulitis. The drummer said that a 2008 plane crash, where four of the six passengers died, also put him in the hospital with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. The incident, he said, also pushed him to stop using prescription drugs.

The musician’s hospitalization comes more than one month since he and Kardashian were married on May 15 during a candlelit clifftop ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The couple’s friends and family were in attendance, including Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate, singer and bassist Mark Hoppus, and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, in addition to Kardashian’s sisters Kim, Kendall, Kylie, Khloé, and mother Kris Jenner.

In April of 2021, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus revealed that he was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. By September of 2021, Hoppus said he was cancer-free after undergoing treatment throughout the year.

American Songwriter will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photo: Emma McIntyre

