Fans of The Voice on NBC have had to wait an extra long time for the start of Season 22. The wait is nearly over. Season 22 of The Voice will start on Sept. 19. The longtime hit singing reality show for the peacock network will take back its Monday night time slot when it begins again after taking the spring season off. Blake Shelton — the only coach to appear for all 21 season of The Voice — is returning. His wife Gwen Stefani will also be a coach, as will Camila Cabello and John Legend. Carson Daly will also return to host for a 22nd season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 HOURS AGO