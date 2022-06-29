Moon Knight Writer Reveals Disney+ Series Took a Year to Write

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO