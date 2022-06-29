ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington state woman seriously injured when SUV crashes into fence, power pole on Cline Falls Highway

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Washington state woman was seriously injured late Tuesday afternoon when her SUV left the Cline Falls Highway, struck a fence and power pole and overturned, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The 34-year-old woman was thrown from the Subaru Forrester in the crash, reported around 4:40 p.m. near the Tumalo Cemetery, Sergeant Kyle Kalmbach said.

Deputies arrived to find the SUV on its driver’s side on the southbound shoulder of the highway, he said.

An initial investigation determined the woman was driving northbound, alone in the SUV, when she failed to negotiate a curve just south of the cemetery, crossed the southbound lane and left the road, hitting a wooden fence and power pole.

Medics and deputies provided medical care for the woman, who was taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries.

The investigation continues, and Kalmbach said they are still looking into whether alcohol or speed were actors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bend Fire & Rescue, Oregon State Police, Pacific Power and Deschutes County Public Works.

Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wash. motorcyclist killed, passenger critically injured in crash at Highways 97-361 intersection near Culver

A Washington state motorcyclist was killed and his passenger critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a car whose driver failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and state Highway 361 near Culver, Oregon State Police reported. The post Wash. motorcyclist killed, passenger critically injured in crash at Highways 97-361 intersection near Culver appeared first on KTVZ.
CULVER, OR
livingsnoqualmie.com

Washington State Patrol Seeking Witnesses to a Fatal Collision on SR-18

At approximately 8:10 PM, June 27th, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 911 call advising of a car/semi serious injury collision westbound SR-18 near the Tiger Mountain Summit. Once on scene troopers were able to determine that a blue 2010 Ford Escape was traveling westbound SR-18 approaching Tiger...
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Fire & Rescue offers pre-Fourth reminder about city’s fireworks ban, safe use in nearby areas

As the Fourth of July weekend began Friday evening, Bend Fire & Rescue issued a reminder to the community about the city's fireworks ban, along with safety tips for those outlying areas that may still use fireworks.   The post Bend Fire & Rescue offers pre-Fourth reminder about city’s fireworks ban, safe use in nearby areas appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police surround SE Bend home when fugitive refuses to come out, eventually surrenders

When a parole and probation officer came calling, a 35-year-old Bend man wanted on a felony warrant went back inside a southeast Bend home and refused to come out Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to surround the home until a crisis negotiator got him to come out. The post Police surround SE Bend home when fugitive refuses to come out, eventually surrenders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
clayconews.com

SEMI-TRUCK CRASH WITH SIGNIFICANT HIGHWAY CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 84 IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin...
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire. Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
BAKER CITY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

