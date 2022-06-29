Lauren Boebert wins Republican primary for US House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado 2022 GOP primary race for U.S. House from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District was between a sitting representative and a senator. The winner was Lauren Boebert.

Colorado District 3 represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo.

Boebert currently holds the congressional seat for Colorado’s 3rd District. She is a small business owner from Rifle and according to her website has made her voice heard during her two years as a representative.

Recently, Boebert made headlines after calling out President Biden and accusing him of putting U.S. troops in coffins. She has also introduced a bill to label fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction . According to Boebert’s website , she is pro-gun, pro-life, and supports small businesses. She believes in personal freedom and citizens’ rights, according to her site.

Boebert defeated Colorado Sen. Don Coram.

Boebert issued the following statement after her victory:

“I’m thrilled the voters showed their confidence in me to continue being their representative. Hardworking Americans recognize now is not the time to go along to get along, it’s time to stand up and fight for our American way of life. That is exactly what I will continue to do. Conservative Republicans like me are going to help take back the House in November, fire Nancy Pelosi, and do all we can to get our country back on track.” Lauren Boebert

There is also a primary underway for the Democrats in this district. The two winners will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

