The New York Yankees re-signed right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber to a major league contract and added him to the 26-man roster on Wednesday. On June 16, the Yankees designated Weber, 31, for assignment, just after he pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, giving up one run on two hits, in a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. That was his only appearance of the season for New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO