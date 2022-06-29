Heidi Ganahl wins Republican nomination for governor in Colorado primary election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Carlson wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts state senator and Republican candidate for Congress has been charged after allegedly stealing a gun from an elderly constituent and misleading investigators about what happened, Attorney General Maura Healey said Friday. Investigators said Dean Tran, 46, of Fitchburg, used his position as a...
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness acquitted on felony public corruption charges, found guilty of misdemeanor counts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SPRINGFIELD — Illinoisans will receive some modest tax relief starting Friday when the state’s new fiscal year begins. That includes some income tax rebates, property tax rebates, a suspension of the state’s 1 percent tax on groceries, and a six-month pause on the scheduled inflationary increase in the state’s motor fuel tax.
The second man arrested in the deadly shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in April remains in an Illinois prison on a parole violation, and Illinois authorities have refused to return him to Iowa, despite a signed waiver of extradition. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Tuesday his office...
U.S. Steel is planning to slash steelmaking jobs in Illinois as it looks to expand its domestic iron ore supply by investing in a pellet facility in Minnesota and reaching a deal with SunCoke Energy to make pig iron at blast furnaces at Granite City Works near St. Louis. The...
CHAMPAIGN — With the quickly changing nature in college athletics, the addition of NIL and enhanced student-athlete compensation from the Alston v. NCAA court case, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman had a major takeaway. “Whether it’s right or wrong, deserved or not, I think college athletics as an entity...
