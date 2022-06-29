Miller’s office offers free online training on sexual assault patient care

Before adjourning the 2022 legislative session, the Iowa Legislature passed a vital provision in House File 2589 protecting the conduct of fair and transparent elections in Iowa. An issue that had been discussed throughout the legislative session in the State Government Committee was election integrity. One of the most important ways to ensure the integrity of elections is to eliminate the direct influence of outside private money to conduct official election administration. In the 2020 elections, the politically left-leaning Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), an organization largely funded and partnered with Mark Zuckerberg, Google, and Facebook, spent over $4,400,000 in Covid-19 Response Grant Programs in 63 of Iowa’s counties. These donations were not to political campaigns or advertisements, but money directly given to election officials who oversee elections in Iowa. Zuckerberg donated $350 million to CTCL in order to, in his words, ensure “people are aware that the infrastructure is in place to make every vote count so they can accept the result of the election as legitimate.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO