ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

With California's Great America closing, Bay Area theme parks become a thing of the past

By Dustin Dorsey
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaRn5_0gP98dYa00

California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors in 11 years after the announcement Monday that the park was sold.

PREVIOUS REPORT: California's Great America set to close in 11 years, long goodbye planned after land sold

It brings to mind other iconic family theme parks in the South Bay that are now just a memory for those who visited.

Thrill rides, water slides, memories made to last our lives.

Great America has been a staple in the South Bay for decades, now it's set to close its doors after being sold.

"It was heartbreaking," Former Great America performer Stephanie Dudschus said. "It's just kind of been an icon in this valley for generations."

Dudschus' family got to visit the park for the pre-opening day celebration in 1976 and she would go on to work as a performer at the park alongside our own Ryan Curry's dad.

VIDEO: California's Great America strawberry funnel cake recipe

Create a theme park experience right in your own home with California's Great America's signature strawberry funnel cake.

Curry and Dudschus shared the stage many times, this week the two took a moment to look back on those days.

"Working there eventually, just the memories, the friendships that we made, lasting friendships," Dudschus said. "I mean, how many years later? 40 years later we're still reaching out to each other."

Now just a memory, like the entire park will be in 11 years time to all who visited.

Reminiscent of the other South Bay favorites like Santa's Village in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Frontier Village in San Jose.

I brought my dad out to show my sister where the amusement park he worked at as a kid once stood. It's now just a city park and neighborhood.

WATCH: The story behind 'Santa's Village Road' off Highway 17

Hidden in plain site off Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, there is a little piece of Christmas past hiding.

The wild west themed park was only open just under 20 years before the city decided to close it, but it's remembered fondly to this day, according to former Frontier Village Director of Merchandise, Games & Entertainment Allen Weitzel.

"Everybody wants to be remembered after their gone and Frontier Village wanted to be remembered after it was gone and that's come true here with this park," Weitzel said.

Today, Weitzel and his friend Tim Stephens reminisced while looking at Stephens' collection of memorabilia.

Frontier Village was a family friendly place where the community came together, much like Great America.

Stephens says the park will probably end up like Frontier Village one day, where people can only look back and remember the good times.

"That's the saddest part is that it's places for people to go to have some good, clean fun and now they're gone," Stephens said.

Gone, but the memories will not be forgotten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0gP98dYa00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know. If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

Best food stops on I-5 between the Bay Area and Los Angeles

March 25, 2016Updated: June 28, 2022 2:45 p.m. Anyone who has ever driven California’s Interstate 5 knows the numbing effect of boredom as you pass through a vast land of sameness, open field after open field. Oh, there’s a McDonald’s! And then more drought-parched fields as far as the eye can see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stay Cool This Summer at These Bay Area Water Parks

If you're in San Francisco, you might not be as accustomed to triple-digit temperatures — but if you head inland this summer, you'll be turning on the AC as soon as you cross the Bay Bridge. If you're looking for ways to stay cool this summer — besides air...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Clara, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Clara, CA
CBS San Francisco

La Niña brings glut of anchovies to Bay Area waters, SF streets

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- An abundance of anchovies are taking over the coastline as their population blooms. Some have been found a way from the water and on city streets in San Francisco.Fish are quite literally falling from the sky in Outer Sunset. That's because coastal sea birds have more anchovies than they know what to do with. Birds appear to be scooping up the extra fish and dropping them inland, causing it to rain anchovies."Never ever have I heard of something like this," San Francisco resident Stephanie Ernst Scott told KPIX 5. "It normally rains water, not fish!"Reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

‘End of an era’: Silicon Valley mourns losing Great America

The clock is ticking down at the South Bay’s beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California’s Great America in Santa Clara, announced Monday that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Curry
InsideHook

Three Excellent SF Weekend Getaways, All Using Public Transport

The coastal and mountain highways of Northern California might be the stuff road trip dreams are made of, but with eye-watering gas prices, sky-high car rental rates ($500 for an economy compact and $700 for a Tesla Model Y, if you can snag one) and airports in disarray, it’s time to consider public transport for that next “let’s get out of town” weekender.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

San Francisco sushi restaurant permanently closes after eviction

Kaisen Sushi, known for fast service and fresh, inexpensive rolls, has quietly closed after five years in San Francisco. A letter, which was dated June 21 and posted on the restaurant’s storefront, informed customers that the business located at 71 5th St. was “permanently closing soon.” The owner, who is listed by the California Secretary of State’s office as Adisorn Khamtalob, shared that the closure wasn’t the outcome he had hoped for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#City Park#Theme Parks#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#South Bay
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Eater

This San Jose Farmers’ Market Vendor Says She’s Spending $800 a Week in Gas

One Watsonville berry farmer spent $100 in just one morning before hitting the Saratoga Farmers Market on a recent Saturday. Daisy Ortiz told the Mercury News she visits about eight markets a week, traveling sometimes two hours between destinations. The total ends up at about $800 a week in gas. “We have to eat so I have to be out here. I can’t quit,” Ortiz told Eryn Gandotra, a rising senior at Santa Clara High writing for the Mercury through the Mosaic Journalism Workshop.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

You can no longer buy flavored tobacco in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose is saying goodbye to selling flavored tobacco. Beginning tomorrow, retailers will no longer be allowed to sell flavored tobacco in an effort to deter young people from using it. City council unanimously passed the law last September. "Eighty percent of youth...
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy