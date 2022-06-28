Voters choose to abolish City's Civil Service Commission

Voters had their say in whether to keep or abolish the civil service commission for the City of Lincoln.

With 13 precincts choosing whether or not to abolish the commission the voters decided to abolish the commission with 1,064 voting yes representing 60.66% versus 690 voting no representing 39.34%.

City of Lincoln Street Superintendent Walt Landers was happy to hear the news.

"I am very pleased that the proposition to abolish the Civil Service was successfully passed by the voters of Lincoln. A lot of research and hard work went into trying to educate the citizens regarding this matter," wrote Landers in an email.

Voters went to the polls Tuesday for the general primary election in Logan County. The overall voter turnout was 25.3% with 439 voting early, 313 votes were cast by mail and 3,851 people went to the polls representing 83.7% of the 18,215 possible voters in the county.

More: Historic tavern The Lodge off 66 has new owners

County office races

For the Republican Logan County offices:

Clerk and Recorder incumbent Theresa Moore received 3,655 votes representing 22.2% of the voters.

County Treasurer incumbent Penny Thomas received 3,613 votes representing 22.2% of the voters.

Logan County Sheriff incumbent Mark Landers received 3.676 votes which also was 22.2% of the voters.

Logan County Board

District one David Blankenship received 429 votes 44.83% and Keenan Leesman received 528 which represented 55.17 % of the vote.

District two Joseph Kuhlman received 450 vote representing 49.89% and James R. (JR) Glenn received 452 with 50.11% of the vote.

District three Julie Bobell received 552 vote representing 53.7% of the vote while Bob Sanders received476 votes which represented 46.3% of the votes.

District four Elizabeth Davis-Kavelman received 252 votes representing 47.82% and James A. Wessbecher received 275 votes 52.18% of the votes.

District five Kathy Schmidt received 414 votes with 18.8% voter turnout.

District six Emily Davenport received 409 votes representing 55.65% and Dale Nelson, Jr. received 326 votes representing 44.35% of the vote.

More: Fun things to do in Logan County

Precinct committee people

The following people were elected:

East Lincoln two Elizabeth Davis-Kavelman received 162 votes with 22.2% voter turnout.

East Lincoln three Adam Wessbecher received 163 votes with 24.7 % voter turnout.

East Lincoln four James Wessbecher received 99 votes with 14.2% voter turnout.

East Lincoln five Terry Carlton received 167 votes with 19% voter turnout.

East Lincoln six had no candidate running.

Eminence Kim (Turner) Coers received 98 votes with 31.2 voter turnout.

Elkhart had no candidate.

Broadwell Jeff Short received 96 votes with 28.1 voter turnout.

West Lincoln one Charles (Chuck) Conzo received 95 votes with 14.4 % voter turnout.

West Lincoln two, five and six has no candidates.

West Lincoln three Tracy Welch had 167 votes with 22.9% voter turnout.

West Lincoln four Jim Drew had 121 votes with 23.3% of voter turnout.

West Lincoln seven Bradney Luckhart had 119 votes with 29.6% voter turnout.

Orvil one Melanie Wright had 105 votes with 28% voter turnout.

Orvil two Kate Wright had 62 votes with 28.3% voter turnout.

For the Logan County Democrats

Precinct committee person in Lake Fork/Laenna township Rebecca Drake received 22 votes with 4.8% voter turnout.

East Lincoln two Christopher Soloman received 22 votes with 2.5% voter turnout.

West Lincoln three Jan Gleason received 40 votes with 4.6% voter turnout.

West Lincoln four Gary Davis received 9 votes with 1.7% voter turnout.

In the race for Governor State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) will face incumbent J. B. Pritzker in the November election.

For the 87 Illinois House District Bill Hauter had 56.8% of the vote beating Mary Burress with 42.2%.

In the Republican race in the 15th Congressional District Representative Mary Miller defeated incumbent Rodney Davis.

To find more on the state races visit www.lincolncourier.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Voters choose to abolish City's Civil Service Commission