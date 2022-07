Strong showers and storms continue to pop-up and make their way across North Alabama. These storms are bringing heavy downpours and gusty (30-40mph) winds. If you are out and about, exercise caution, especially while driving, as localized ponding could become a concern as we head into the later afternoon and early evening hours. Most storms are expected to calm around sunset this evening, leaving partly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures in the low 70s.

