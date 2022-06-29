Uber Drivers Will Get Landmark Workplace Protections in Australia

You can now get medical weed for anxiety in the UK. Just read that again and properly take it in this time. This isn’t clickbait. It’s not one of those TikTok’s where some dude from the US tells you very confidently that there’s a polar bear living in the River Thames, but when you properly look into it, it actually happened in 1252 under the reign of Henry III. No: You can, very feasibly, get medical marijuana delivered to your door, within the month, without ever leaving the house. No catches, no caveats. (You probably should leave the house, though.)

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO