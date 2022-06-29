ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Uber Drivers Will Get Landmark Workplace Protections in Australia

By John Buckley
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Less than two years after a spate of delivery rider deaths in Australia, Uber drivers are set to receive fairer wages and landmark workplace protections, after the ride-sharing behemoth came to an agreement with the nation’s Transport Workers Union. As part of the in-principle agreement, Uber’s casual workforce...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Perth Is the New Meth Capital of Australia

For the first time since 2017, methylamphetamine’s popularity in capital cities across Australia has outpaced its use in regional centres around the country. In Perth, it’s rampant. According to new wastewater analysis conducted by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Perth has become the new meth capital of Australia,...
TWITTER
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Kalanick
Person
Tony Burke
The Associated Press

South Africans struggle in the dark to cope with power cuts

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans are struggling in the dark to cope with increased power cuts that have hit households and businesses across the country. The rolling power cuts have been experienced for years but this week the country’s state-owned power utility Eskom extended them so that some residents and businesses have gone without power for more than 9 hours a day.
INDUSTRY
Vice

Inside the Disastrous Network of Spiked Weed in India

It’s a nightmare that Deepam wished he would have woken up from sooner – the kind that irreversibly changes your life, leaving you as vulnerable as a lost child in a crowded train station, and makes you want to believe in a god. In the desert state of...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Transport Workers Union#Australian
Vice

You Can Get Weed Legally in the UK for Anxiety – So I Tried It

You can now get medical weed for anxiety in the UK. Just read that again and properly take it in this time. This isn’t clickbait. It’s not one of those TikTok’s where some dude from the US tells you very confidently that there’s a polar bear living in the River Thames, but when you properly look into it, it actually happened in 1252 under the reign of Henry III. No: You can, very feasibly, get medical marijuana delivered to your door, within the month, without ever leaving the house. No catches, no caveats. (You probably should leave the house, though.)
MENTAL HEALTH
Vice

Bernie Sanders Has A Plan to End Flight Delays and Cancellations: Fine Their Asses

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. At the nadir of the pandemic, U.S. taxpayers bailed out 10 major airlines with more than $50 billion for little in return and no expectation to ever get that money back. Now, those same airlines—including American, Southwest, United, Delta, JetBlue, and Alaska—are returning the favor by stranding thousands of passengers daily with significantly delayed and canceled flights primarily due to staffing shortages. Bernie Sanders has an idea to fix it: Fine their asses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Uber
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Vice

Teachers in NSW Are Striking for the Absolute Bare Minimum

On Thursday morning, public school and catholic school teachers striked together at the foot of NSW State Parliament steps for the first time since 1996. “It’s only my second year of teaching and I think the fact that I'm feeling burnt out already says a great deal about the profession itself,” Vanii Pillay, a 24-year-old teacher, told VICE. “It's not fair on me, as a young person, it's not fair on the kids that I teach. Already, teachers are coming in and thinking ‘how long can I sustain and survive in this career’?”
EDUCATION
Vice

The Secret World of Pointing

In 2004, Irish TV journalist Carole Coleman interviewed George Bush, pressing him about the war in Afghanistan. Near the end of the segment, Bush replied, “The free world has to make a choice. Do we cower in the face of terror or do we lead in the face of terror?” When he said “free world,” he pointed to his own chest.
POLITICS
Vice

Foreigners Reveal What Surprised Them About the NHS

We ask non-Brits what they make of an objectively weird country. After two years of world-changing pandemic, the National Health Service, and its own health, has once again been pushed to the fore of Britain’s social and political conversations. We’ve painted murals, clapped off and on for its staff and endlessly discussed the looming threat of privatisation, but the conversations around the NHS never seem to end. Is there anyone who doesn’t have their unique take on the subject?
WORLD
Vice

Good riddance to Elf Bars

They’re done. It’s over. At Glastonbury this past weekend, the effects of post-pandemic socialising were clear in two regards. Firstly: people kept intermittently bursting into tears, overcome with emotion for apparently no reason. Secondly: Elf Bars were everywhere. At Worthy Farm, as it is in most major cities in the EU, you could not walk 400ft without accidentally colliding with a plume of blueberry or mango or (horror of horrors) banana-themed vape smoke. You cannot buy single use plastic bottles on-site, but you can buy single use plastic vapes, and clearly – judging by the number of hot pink, dayglo yellow and highlighter orange little pens littered around empty fields at 6am – around a quarter of a million people did. And now, half a week post-Glasto debauchery, everyone has depleted serotonin reserves and the kind of obvious, hacking cough that makes every open-plan office building sound like the inside of a Dickensian workhouse.
WORLD
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
87K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy