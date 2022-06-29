Uber Drivers Will Get Landmark Workplace Protections in Australia

They’re done. It’s over. At Glastonbury this past weekend, the effects of post-pandemic socialising were clear in two regards. Firstly: people kept intermittently bursting into tears, overcome with emotion for apparently no reason. Secondly: Elf Bars were everywhere. At Worthy Farm, as it is in most major cities in the EU, you could not walk 400ft without accidentally colliding with a plume of blueberry or mango or (horror of horrors) banana-themed vape smoke. You cannot buy single use plastic bottles on-site, but you can buy single use plastic vapes, and clearly – judging by the number of hot pink, dayglo yellow and highlighter orange little pens littered around empty fields at 6am – around a quarter of a million people did. And now, half a week post-Glasto debauchery, everyone has depleted serotonin reserves and the kind of obvious, hacking cough that makes every open-plan office building sound like the inside of a Dickensian workhouse.
Comments / 0