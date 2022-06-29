ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

In Defence of Drunk Girls in the Bathroom

By Romano Santos
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and the fact that if you walk into any club’s female bathroom you will experience a matriarchal utopia. The drunk girl gets a bad rap. She’s the butt of the joke in every D-Grade Hollywood flick. She’s female hysteria embodied, clutching onto the...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
OK! Magazine

Josh Duggar's Daughter Mackynzie Spotted With Other Members Of The Duggar Family As Her Dad Sits In Texas Prison

Josh Duggar's 12-year-old daughter, Mackynzie, was spotted in a rare sighting around the same time her father was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas. Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled the disgraced reality star would serve 12 years behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children at the Counting On alum's sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25. Now, Mackynzie appeared to be spending some quality time with two of her uncles and possibly a few of her cousins sometime last week. Josh's oldest...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Girls#Sociology
OK! Magazine

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Lola, 17, Was Behind The Wheel During Scary Car Crash — Details

A close call. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are thanking their lucky stars after daughter Lola was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, June 28.According to reports, the 17-year-old was cruising around Los Angeles in a Volkswagen at night when she drove into an embankment. She had three friends in the car with her, but no one was seriously injured.The Sun revealed the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station worked with the California Highway Patrol and a search and rescue team after receiving a call about a vehicle being "over the edge" in the Santa Monica Mountains. A rep for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Heartstopper’ Stars Joe Locke and Sebastian Croft Give Anti-LGBTQ+ Protesters the Finger at Pride in London March

Click here to read the full article. The stars of Netflix’s “Heartstopper” were determined to keep the party going at the Pride in London March Saturday afternoon, joining in the celebration and giving the finger to anti-LGBTQ+ protesters standing on the sidelines of the parade. Series leads Kit Connor and Joe Locke were joined by their co-stars Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft at the march, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The group was determined to keep the proceedings festive, at one point moving in front of a group of protesters gathered against a police...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Vice

The Polaroid Go Camera Is the Perfect Cure for Instagram Exhaustion

Gather ‘round, Zoomers—and put down your phones, for fuck’s sake. I’m here to tell you that while the indie sleaze revival may be manufactured by online trendlords, the real indie sleaze era—aka that glorious post-9/11, pre-Instagram time when late-night partying was ultra-decadent, indie rock reigned supreme, and the recession made us all nihilists—was not. If you’re a Zoomer who was still eating crayons during that time period, I regret to inform you that partying in the 2004-2014 era really was that indescribably fun, but it’s the truth. [Millennial cracks knuckles.]
ELECTRONICS
Vice

Dyson Is Celebrating 'Murica With Epic Dust-Sucking Deals

Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. This weekend, it will have been nearly two and a half centuries to the day since America achieved its independence (and began it’s long tradition of having very groovy sales to honor our love of bargains), but there’s another holiday to which we’ll be saluting: Dyson Week. The air wizards responsible for giving the population a luscious blowout via the viral Airwrap hair dryer is in the midst of a week-long sale, where you, yes you, can save up to $120 on select Dyson technology, no promo code required. The sale runs through July 4, and we’re celebrating by loading up on fans and vacuums, setting off fireworks of dubious legality, and ingesting multiple paper plates of overcooked barbecue.
ELECTRONICS
Vice

How to (Actually) Dog-Proof Your Apartment, According to Experts

Congratulations, you did it! You welcomed a sweet, furry ball of pure love into your hearts, and now you must welcome them (and their natural penchant for destruction) into your grown-up apartment (say buh-bye to that white shag rug, sweaty). Your life will never be the same, because pets rule and being alone drools, and even though you might cry a mixture of happy and sad tears after cleaning up the third accident of the morning, you can rest assured that your pooch will come over and lick them off your face—and I’d say that’s a pretty excellent trade-off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Photos of Glastonbury 2022 at Its Silliest and Strangest

Glastonbury is finally over, and if you feel like your entire body has been run over by a truck, you’re not the only one. But if you think the music festival is solely about whoever headlines the Pyramid Stage, you’d be wrong – the real joy of the blow-out extravaganza comes from all the bizarre and truly strange moments you fleetingly encounter over the course of your five days in a massive field in Somerset.
MUSIC
Vice

I Tried the Minion Olipop Soda and Can Confirm It Slaps

Recently, always-on-point meme account Americana at Brand Memes—a self-deprecating account dedicated to dunking on all the corny and harrowing things about living in LA—posted this instantly iconic take on coastal rivalry:. Yeah, man: In these parts, we do have a giant-ass Minion overlooking the Hollywood Freeway like the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
87K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy