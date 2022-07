Hilda Catherine (Hines) Mauzy, 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born May 18, 1942, in Petersburg, she was a daughter of the late Virgil J. Hines and Vina C. (Kuykendall) Hines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; two nephews; and two brothers-in-law.

