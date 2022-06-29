Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reveals Reva's Death Scene

We're finally on the cusp of getting DC's Black Adam movie, with the long-awaited blockbuster arriving in theaters later this fall. Over the past several years, it has been teased that the film that is poised to change the hierarchy of power in the live-action DC universe, with its titular character (portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) expected to be an incredibly formidable force on par with Superman. There has definitely been a lot of speculation and rumors about whether or not Superman — particularly Henry Cavill's previous incarnation of Superman — could eventually share the screen with Black Adam, and it looks like Johnson is addressing that possibility head-on. On Friday, Johnson took to Twitter to respond to a fan suggesting the idea of Cavill's Superman cameoing in the film, and reassured that "I hear you & I always got you." As we get closer to Black Adam's October debut, and as the big-screen future of Superman continues to be up in the air, we'll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO