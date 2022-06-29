ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reveals Reva's Death Scene

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You're not serving him. You're hunting him," Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) realizes of Reva the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), the Inquisitor hunting down the Jedi for Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Star Wars series reveals Reva was a Jedi youngling who survived Order 66 after Anakin Skywalker, the newly...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Thought Marvel Would Fire Him as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the God of Thunder. The Australian actor was cast on 2011's Thor as a relative unknown, and it wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character really found his groove. Even before he joined Earth's Mightiest ensemble, Hemsworth had major doubts about his longevity within Marvel Studios, even going as far to think that he believed he was "going to get fired" during the first film's production.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

First Look at Ultron's Return in Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Avengers: Quantum Encounter has brought back Ultron for their wild show on the Disney Wish. The cruise ship is bringing Marvel heroes to visitors and fans are showing off footage from the show online. Marvel Multiverse shows Ant-Man and the Wasp have been experimenting with Quantum technology out at sea. Ultron attacks and wants to steal it for himself. (Ross Marquand voices the villain just like on Disney+ instead of James Spader.) In response, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel all come running to help ward off the robot army. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers appears for the first time since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credit scene. Anthony Mackie also returns as Cap for the first time since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. Check out the big reunion blowout right here down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Releases New Image

Avatar: The Way of Water released a brand new image from the film. Empire Magazine has been sharing stills from the highly-anticipated sequel all week. This time, the publication showed off one of the Na'vi communing while a big sea creature. (Kind of looks like an animal similar to a whale.) The staggering wildlife plays a massive role in the first Avatar, and it seems that Director James Cameron is just letting it rip in The Way of Water. He also spoke to Empire about how he approached a sequel to a movie that earned so much money at the box office. There has been a lot of conversation about the lasting appeal of this film on social media. However, one quick look at the viewership numbers for the trailer and you can see that the desire to go out and see such a spectacle is very much there. Check out what he had to say down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Rina Sawayama Shares Favorite Memory of Working With Keanu Reeves

John Wick: Chapter 4's Rina Sawayama shared her favorite memory of working with Keanu Reeves. While the fourth installment of the action series doesn't hit theaters until next year, the actress told Metro how hard the Matrix star trains. In her explanation, a day at the gym was really destroying everyone and Reeves had a very relatable response. He actually does all of his own stunts for this one, so the physical ordeal was all too real. Sawayama also mentioned that she's only in a section of the film, so the singer felt like she got lucky in that regard. No such luck for the John Wick actor, he had to really grind to keep his body in tip-top shape. Check out what she had to say about the experience right here down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Wanted To Cut "Corny" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scene

Marvel's Kevin Feige wanted to cut a "corny" scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the commentary track for the film, director Sam Raimi explained that he modeled that stare down between Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo on one of his old films. Speaking to writer Michael Waldron, he likened their stare down to The Quick and the Dead. Now, hardcore Raimi fans probably recognized the exchange immediately. However, Feige was concerned that the effect of the Western-style staring contest would lost the audience in a way. Waldron himself actually noticed the reference immediately. However, casual fans might not be as kind. Multiverse of Madness is chock-full of allusions to previous Raimi works like the Evil Dead franchise and his work on Spider-Man. Luckily for the director, the Marvel Studios head wasn't about to fight him over something so small. Here's what the filmmaker said.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet as Ronal

Avatar: The Way of Water revealed the first look at Kate Winslet as Ronal. In the pages of Empire Magazine, fans of the science fiction franchise got a lot of new pictures from the upcoming sequel. Way of Water represents a reunion for Winslet and director James Cameron. They famously teamed on Titanic and are hoping to work similar box office magic with the Avatar follow-up. She's playing a Na'vi warrior this time around. She leads the Metkayina tribe along with Tonoware (Cliff Curtis). Inside the oceans of Pandora, there are so many mysteries waiting for both the Na'vi and the audience. Check it out for yourself down below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Creates Continuity Headache by Referencing Ninja Turtles

Minor spoilers for this week's episode of Ms. Marvel (but also this article is for kicks and giggles and shouldn't be taken seriously). Considering its place as a true juggernaut of pop culture, and how it frequently tries to root itself in the "real world," the Marvel Cinematic Universe pretty regularly references pop culture. As the MCU has continued to balloon in size however, the things that can be referenced easily and without creating a confusing Easter egg has gotten much smaller. Now the MCU has gotten to a point where it's referencing things that were made directly as a result of Marvel, and giving us a headache in the process.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Adam: The Rock Responds to Superman Cameo Rumors

We're finally on the cusp of getting DC's Black Adam movie, with the long-awaited blockbuster arriving in theaters later this fall. Over the past several years, it has been teased that the film that is poised to change the hierarchy of power in the live-action DC universe, with its titular character (portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) expected to be an incredibly formidable force on par with Superman. There has definitely been a lot of speculation and rumors about whether or not Superman — particularly Henry Cavill's previous incarnation of Superman — could eventually share the screen with Black Adam, and it looks like Johnson is addressing that possibility head-on. On Friday, Johnson took to Twitter to respond to a fan suggesting the idea of Cavill's Superman cameoing in the film, and reassured that "I hear you & I always got you." As we get closer to Black Adam's October debut, and as the big-screen future of Superman continues to be up in the air, we'll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Immortal X-Men Teases Exodus' Secret Past With Apocalypse (Exclusive)

While the X-Men and Eternals are in a war for survival, Immortal X-Men will put the spotlight on the Quiet Council member Exodus. Immortal X-Men takes readers inside the world of the Quiet Council, the ruling body for the mutant nation of Krakoa. The series is written by Kieron Gillen, who also pens Eternals and the upcoming Marvel event series A.X.E.: Judgment Day, a crossover between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. Each issue of Immortal X-Men has focused on a different Quiet Council member, and Issue #5 features Exodus – one of the oldest mutants in the Marvel Universe – and his secret history with Apocalypse.
COMICS
ComicBook

Lena Headey Sued Over Cut Thor: Love and Thunder Role

Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey is being sued by her former United Kingdom-based agency, Troika, for $1.5 million over various unpaid commission fees. These fees include Thor: Love and Thunder, a film Headey was cast in ultimately had her scenes cut from the film. Troika, now branded as YMU, has claimed Headey specifically owes them a minimum of half a million dollars for Love and Thunder. Her involvement in the Marvel Studios summer blockbuster was never advertised or officially announced, but Variety has confirmed that she did in fact have a role in director Taika Waititi's original script. The details of that role remain undisclosed.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

All Harry Potter Movies Now Streaming on 2 Different Services

For many movie fans, a long holiday weekend provides a great opportunity to gather up some snacks and settle in for a marathon watch of their favorite films and for fans of the Harry Potter film franchise, they now have two different streaming services to choose from when going back to Hogwarts. As of July 1st, the Harry Potter films have returned to Peacock, making all eight films available both there and on HBO Max.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Bruce Horak Opens Up About Hemmer's Sacrifice In "All Those Who Wander"

[Spoilers follow for today's new episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, "All Those Who Wander."] Star Trek: Strange New Worlds today released the penultimate episode of its first season, "All Those Who Wander," on Paramount+. The episode was a work of claustrophobic spaceship-bound horror, and the USS Enterprise crew did not get away without casualties. In addition to losing a few minor characters introduced in this episode, Enterprise's chief engineer Hemmer, the Aenar played by Bruce Horak, sacrificed himself rather than allow a new brood of Gorn to emerge and threaten his crewmates. That heroic act is Horak's last in the role.
TV SERIES

