Corrected: Voters reject proposed Millstadt library district expansion

Correction: An earlier version of this story was incorrect due to misread results, plus partial precincts were still being counted. The latest results from the St. Clair County clerk’s office are below.

Follow live unofficial results for the June 28 primary election for St. Clair County. All results are unofficial until certified by the county clerk.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and votes are being counted. This story will be updated as numbers come in.

“Shall the unserved territory of the Millstadt Consolidated School District #160, St. Clair County be annexed to the Millstadt Library District in St. Clair County?” ( All precincts reporting, does not include results from all mail-in ballots and parts of some precincts)

Yes - 858 (26%)

No - 1,834 (56%)

The referendum actually involved two votes. Library district residents were being asked to allow other school district residents to join, and the other school district residents were being asked to join.

Ballots cast in “mixed” precincts went into two different tabulators at the polls, according to County Clerk Tom Holbrook.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, employees were still tabulating votes to determine in-district and out-of-district totals. Here are the ground rules as specified in a court order earlier this year: