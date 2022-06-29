ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

COVID Hospitalizations Rise More Than 10% As More Patients Need ICU Admission

By Editor
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
FILE PHOTO: A man takes a COVID-19 test last winter. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The number of new COVID-19 cases in San Diego County dipped over the weekend after two days of elevated counts, officials said.

Hospitalizations, however, again shot up , to 292, with 28 patients in need of intensive care, according to state numbers. That was up from 255 patients in local hospitals Saturday, with 16 in ICUs.

The county remains second in the state in COVID cases, behind Los Angeles County and ahead of Santa Clara County.

Since the county’s Health and Human Services Agency last reported figures, the daily count has been:

  • Thursday – 1,882
  • Friday –1,717
  • Saturday –1,057
  • Sunday – 1,267

The seven-day number of cases, through Sunday, totaled 10,189.

In addition, the county counted four more deaths due to COVID. With the new data, the total number of local cases since the pandemic began rose to 828,867, while the death toll stood at 5,336.

San Diego, CA
