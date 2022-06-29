Woman Suspected of Murder Accused of Running Down Neighbor Following Argument

San Diego Police Department vehicle. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

A Valencia Park woman remained behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor by running her down with a vehicle.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a woman lying in a traffic lane in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue found the victim, 29, unconscious shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Authorities withheld her name pending family notification.

Investigators later questioned Samantha Cae Muniz, 44, a resident of the neighborhood who was present when officers arrived. After finding she had argued with the victim, they arrested her.

“Detectives are still investigating the exact reasons and sequence of events for the argument, including gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses,” Lt. Jud Campbell said. “That said, the preliminary investigation shows the argument progressed to where the victim was knocked to the ground by Muniz’s vehicle, which rendered the victim unconscious in the roadway.”

Muniz was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on suspicion of first-degree murder. She was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.

–

– City News Service