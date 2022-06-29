ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman Suspected of Murder Accused of Running Down Neighbor Following Argument

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222RDR_0gP95onq00
San Diego Police Department vehicle. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

A Valencia Park woman remained behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor by running her down with a vehicle.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a woman lying in a traffic lane in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue found the victim, 29, unconscious shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Authorities withheld her name pending family notification.

Investigators later questioned Samantha Cae Muniz, 44, a resident of the neighborhood who was present when officers arrived. After finding she had argued with the victim, they arrested her.

“Detectives are still investigating the exact reasons and sequence of events for the argument, including gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses,” Lt. Jud Campbell said. “That said, the preliminary investigation shows the argument progressed to where the victim was knocked to the ground by Muniz’s vehicle, which rendered the victim unconscious in the roadway.”

Muniz was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on suspicion of first-degree murder. She was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.

City News Service

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Suspect at Large After Carjacking Woman at Gunpoint in Rancho Bernardo

Police Friday looked for a man suspected of using a gun to threaten a woman and take her SUV in Rancho Bernardo. A man in his mid-20s allegedly walked up to a 36-year-old woman in a green 2020 Toyota Rav4, pointed the gun and demanded her vehicle. The confrontation took place at an apartment complex in the 11200 block of Paseo Montanoso around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santee, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#City News Service
NBC San Diego

DUI Driver Who Killed Four Pedestrians in Escondido Sentenced

A north county woman has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing four pedestrians in a May 2020 DUI crash in Escondido. As part of a plea bargain, Ashley Rene Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. She could have faced 60 years to life in prison without the plea arrangement.
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
times-advocate.com

Ashley Williams sentenced 25 years to life

On May 5, 2020, Escondido Police and Fire responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on San Pasqual Valley Road at Oak Hill Drive. Tragically, four pedestrians were killed, which included two children. On June 4, 2020, the Escondido Police Department arrested the driver, Ashley Rene Williams (28) from Escondido,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside police still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

OCEANSIDE — Police are still searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a grandmother walking in her neighborhood earlier in June. Cecilia Shu, 68, was taking her regular morning walk just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, on Benet Road near Leepish Drive when she was struck and killed by the driver of a black Honda HR-V, model year 2019 or newer.
OCEANSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 8 Kills One Man [San Diego, CA]

Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Waring Road. According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m., on the westbound lanes of the freeway near Waring Road. Investigators said a woman driving a white Mercedes-Benz sedan attempted to avoid the man walking on the freeway by applying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy