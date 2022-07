River Action Executive Director Kathy Wine says it's because studies have shown that between 75 and 80 per cent of the pollution in the river is some kind of plastic. "When they've studied the content of the pollution in the river that has been the case, and so it's kind alarming, but again it's something that people can prevent. So that knowledge and that education effort is really needed now."

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO