Los Angeles, CA

Rocker Travis Barker Hospitalized in LA

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Rocker Travis Barker remained hospitalized in Los Angeles Wednesday, possibly for treatment of pancreatitis.

TMZ first reported that the 46-year-old Barker, accompanied by new wife Kourtney Kardashian, showed up at West Hills Hospital Tuesday morning, but he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian followed the ambulance to Cedars-Sinai.

There was no word on what prompted the visit to the hospital, but TMZ, citing sources connected to the family, reported Wednesday that the famed drummer was being treated for pancreatitis, a condition that was possibly triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted simply, "God save me," although it was unclear if the post was related to his medical condition. "God Save Me" is also the title of a song on which Barker and Machine Gun Kelly recently collaborated.

Late Tuesday afternoon, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted a note on Instagram saying, "Please send your prayers." She later posted a photo on TikTok, showing her holding her father's hand as he sat in a hospital bed, with the caption, "Please say a prayer." The post was later deleted.

The Blink-182 drummer and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy.

Barker also has an 18-year-old son, Landon Asher Barker.

Barker has a history of health issues, including hospitalization for blood clots. He survived a plane crash that killed two people in 2008. Barker suffered third-degree burns on 65% of his body and was hospitalized for three months. He had 26 surgeries, according to media reports.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County.

