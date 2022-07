Click here to read the full article. Beta Film has partnered with Morena Films and Disney + Spain, picking up international distribution rights to the young-adult mystery drama “The Invisible Girl,” based on the best-selling book trilogy of the same name by Blue Jeans, a leading figure in YA literature. The eight-hour series is being shot in Carmona, Southern Spain, and in various locations across the province of Seville, among them El Viso del Alcor and Gerena. The thriller series, produced by Morena Films, stars Daniel Grao (“Hit,” “Julieta,” “Gigantes”) and Zoe Stein (“Mantícora,” “Merlí.Sapere Aude”), playing father and daughter involved...

