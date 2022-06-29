Chris Broussard: Baker Mayfield Needs To Let Bygones be Bygones
Chris Broussard: " Here's my rational, I think the best chance for Baker Mayfield to look great - both from a plain perspective and from a character perspective, is to let bygones be bygones and play for the Browns because they're the best team that he has a chance on. So I think, he would play the best with the Browns and I think if he led them to the playoffs his stock would be high. Also, I think people would think he matured. But he shouldn't go back begging, but if they reach out he should take it in a heartbeat. "
Chris Broussard gives Baker Mayfield honest advice if he wants to advance as a player and person.
